INNOFLUX Disrupts Global Bio-Cosmetics with MARINAVI: Premium Skincare from Marine By-products

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INNOFLUX , a South Korean eco-friendly bio-tech innovator, is set to redefine the global beauty market with its flagship brand, MARINAVI . By utilizing discarded seaweed by-products and abalone shells, INNOFLUX is providing a science-backed, sustainable solution for conscious consumers who demand both environmental stewardship and high-performance skincare.The core of MARINAVI’s innovation lies in its proprietary extraction technology. Unlike traditional cosmetics, MARINAVI products are formulated with natural calcium and high concentrations of active marine ingredients sourced directly from the pristine waters of Wando. Their premium lines, including the Blue Line and Kelp Cica Calming Line, offer professional-grade benefits at a price point 40% to 60% lower than competing luxury brands, thanks to an integrated supply chain."Our mission is to realize beauty by eating and drinking the healthy energy of the ocean," says Park Su-mi, CEO of INNOFLUX. "Following our successful product placement at the 2024 Academy Awards and securing over $16 million in MOUs across 17 countries, we are now expanding our 'Marine Bio' ecosystem into China and Indonesia to lead the global K-Beauty lifestyle."INNOFLUX has been officially selected for the 2025 Strong Small Business Growth Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential small businesses poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate their entry into global markets. This selection underscores the innovative capabilities of the participating companies and their readiness to compete on a world-class level.Based in Wando, South Korea, INNOFLUX holds over 27 intellectual property rights and global certifications including US FDA, European CPNP, and Indonesian BPOM. The company is currently scaling its digital presence through aggressive influencer marketing and live commerce campaigns targeting major global festivals like China’s Singles' Day (11.11).

