FINCA Redefines Global Home Lifestyle with AI-Driven 4th Generation SPA Brand Experience

South Korean design-tech innovator one in a hundred introduces FINCA, a hyper-personalized home lifestyle brand featuring its 3D customization service.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- one in a hundred , a South Korean design-tech innovator, is set to disrupt the global home lifestyle market with its flagship brand, FINCA . By merging artistic patterns with a high-efficiency on-demand production system, FINCA is establishing itself as a pioneer of the "4th Generation SPA" model, which prioritizes hyper-personalization and zero-inventory sustainability.The core of FINCA’s innovation lies in its proprietary 3D hyper-personalization service, MyRealtaste. This digital platform allows consumers to customize colors and patterns in a virtual 3D environment, which are then produced through a "One Fabric, Multi-Use" on-demand system. This approach not only caters to the diverse aesthetic tastes of global Gen-Z and Millennial consumers but also minimizes environmental impact by drastically reducing inventory waste."Our mission is to change individual spaces and lives through the power of color and creative patterns," says Joo-sun Kim, Co-CEO of one in a hundred. "Following our explosive growth in the Korean market and successful verification in China's major e-commerce platforms, we are now aggressively scaling our 'Life in Color' ecosystem into the $1 trillion global home decor market, starting with our flagship presence in Shanghai."one in a hundred has been officially selected for the 2025 "Strong Small Business" Global Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential enterprises poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate entry into global markets. This selection underscores the innovative capabilities of the participating companies and their readiness to compete on a world-class level.Based in Seoul, one in a hundred specializes in premium home fabrics, bedding, and loungewear. Led by a team of design experts with deep roots in the artistic community, the company aims to reach $750 million (1조 KRW) in global annual sales by leveraging its scalable SPA business model and unique artistic identity.

