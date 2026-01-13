One By Zero Co., Ltd. Disrupts Global K-Beauty with World’s First Slime-Textured Tofu Collagen Cream
South Korean beauty innovator One By Zero introduces aruen’s Tofu Milk Cream 80, a 2024 Minister’s Award winner featuring unique slime-like elasticity.
The core of aruen’s innovation lies in its unique formulation that visually and texturally mimics the elasticity of fresh tofu. Containing 80 percent soy milk extract and a complex of six different bean extracts, the Tofu Milk Cream 80 provides powerful collagen-boosting and skin barrier-strengthening benefits. This proprietary slime-like texture ensures high adherence to the skin, creating a protective moisture layer that lasts. The product’s creative brilliance was officially recognized by the South Korean government, winning the 2024 Minister’s Award from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups for its original product idea.
"Our mission is to modernize the traditional Korean 'Tofu' skincare method into a fun and effective daily routine for the global stage," says the representative of One By Zero Co., Ltd. "Following our successful expansion into TikTok Shop and Amazon, we are now aggressively scaling our 'Modern Hanbang' ecosystem into North America and India, targeting premium consumers who seek both high-performance results and unique brand stories."
One By Zero Co., Ltd. has been officially selected for the 2025 Strong Small Business Growth Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential small businesses poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate their entry into global markets.
Based in Seoul, One By Zero Co., Ltd. specializes in vegan, nature-derived skincare solutions. The company is currently building a robust multi-channel distribution network, negotiating entries into major offline beauty chains in India (Nykaa) and regional retailers in the United States to meet the rising demand for innovative K-Beauty solutions.
