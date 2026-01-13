Alldayorganic Disrupts Global Pet Wellness Market with Science-Backed Functional Food

South Korean innovator Alldayorganic introduces therapeutic pet food using patented microbiome tech and Jeju volcanic minerals.

TAIPEI, TAIPEI, TAIWAN, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alldayorganic, a South Korean innovator in premium functional pet nutrition, is set to transform the global pet food industry with its clinically-proven therapeutic solutions. By merging proprietary microbiome technology with high-quality natural ingredients, Alldayorganic is providing a definitive answer to the rising global demand for "human-grade" pet food that addresses chronic conditions like atopic dermatitis and immune imbalances.The core of Alldayorganic’s innovation lies in its patented combination therapy using functional materials. Unlike traditional dry kibble that often relies on low-cost fillers, Alldayorganic utilizes a high-performance formula verified through clinical trials at Chonbuk National University Veterinary College. Their signature ingredients, including Lactobacillus-fermented mushroom extracts and Jeju volcanic seawater minerals, have demonstrated a significant synergistic effect in strengthening the skin barrier and reducing inflammation in pets. The company operates its own 400-square-meter smart factory and smart farm, ensuring global-standard hygiene and stability through UV sterilization and retort technologies."Our mission is to achieve the impossible in pet health by combining the purity of nature with rigorous clinical verification," says Myung-hak Kang, CEO of Alldayorganic. "Following our successful 33% growth in 2025 and securing export testing in Taiwan, we are now launching our premium 'Tolka' brand to lead the global functional wet food market, starting with Southeast Asia and Japan."Alldayorganic has been officially selected for the 2025 Strong Small Business Growth Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential small businesses poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate their entry into global markets. This selection underscores the innovative capabilities of the participating companies and their readiness to compete on a world-class level.Based in Gimpo, South Korea, Alldayorganic specializes in functional wet food and treats. Led by a team of R&D experts with over 20 years of experience in IT-BT convergence research, the company aims to reach $11 million in annual sales by 2029 through its integrated manufacturing-to-export business model.

