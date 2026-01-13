TaxZerone Urges U.S. Businesses to File 2025 Information Returns and 94X Forms Ahead of IRS Deadlines

Tax Year 2025 information returns and IRS 94X forms

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With multiple IRS and SSA filing deadlines for the 2025 tax year ahead, TaxZerone is reminding U.S. businesses, payroll providers, and tax professionals to file Information Returns (W-2 Series & 1099 Series) and Employment Tax (94X Series) forms by Monday, February 2, 2026 to avoid penalties and compliance issues.Since the traditional January 31 deadline falls on a Saturday this year, the IRS and SSA have moved the filing date to the next business day.As the peak filing season begins, delays or errors in required federal filings may result in IRS penalties, correction notices, recipient issues, and processing delays. TaxZerone’s IRS-authorized e-file platform allows businesses to prepare, validate, and submit returns securely, reducing last-minute risks.What's Due on February 2, 2026?U.S. businesses should act now to meet the following statutory deadlines:✔️ Form W-2 – File with the SSA and furnish copies to employees reporting their annual wages and tax withholdings.✔️ Form 1099-NEC – File with the IRS to report nonemployee compensation paid during the tax year.✔️ 1099 Recipient Copies – Furnish all required 1099 recipient copies (including NEC, MISC, INT, DIV, and other 1099 forms) to payees by the deadline.✔️ Form 941 (Q4 2025) – Quarterly federal tax return for employers reporting income tax, Social Security, and Medicare taxes withheld from employee paychecks.✔️ Form 940 – Annual Federal Unemployment Tax Act (FUTA) return for employer-paid unemployment taxes.✔️ Forms 943, 944, and 945 – Annual federal tax returns for agricultural, small, and nonpayroll withholding reporting."The weekend extension gives businesses a small cushion, but waiting until the last minute is never advisable," said a TaxZerone spokesperson. "We're encouraging organizations to finalize their filings this week to avoid technical issues, data errors, or system delays that could result in costly penalties."TaxZerone Offers Comprehensive Filing SupportAs an IRS-authorized e-file provider, TaxZerone supports electronic submission of all required forms with pricing starting as low as $0.59 per form, with no hidden fees or subscription requirements.Platform features include:✔️ Bulk Upload Capabilities using CSV and Excel templates✔️ Support for Multiple File Formats, including Excel, CSV, EFW2, and FIRE✔️ Direct Import from Accounting Software including QuickBooks and Xero✔️ Complete support for all correction types to stay compliant after filing✔️ Advanced Validation Rules to catch errors before submission✔️ Free Retransmission for any rejected returns✔️ State Filing Support for both W-2 and 1099 forms✔️ Recipient Copy Distribution: USPS mailing & ZeroneVault e-delivery✔️ Real-Time Status Tracking with instant IRS/SSA acknowledgment updates✔️ On-screen assistance including real-time guidance, business rules, and videos✔️ Multi-User Access with role-based permissions for teams✔️ Dedicated Support via phone, email, and chatStatement From TaxZerone Spokesperson"Our platform is built to handle everything from single-form filings to bulk submissions for large employers," said a TaxZerone spokesperson. "We've designed the experience to be intuitive, accurate, and fast—so businesses can focus on running their operations, not wrestling with tax forms."About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider that enables secure electronic filing for a wide range of IRS and SSA tax forms. The platform supports:☑️ Business filings: All 94x forms (including Forms 941 and 940), Form 1120-S, and other corporate returns☑️ Extensions: Forms 8809, 15397, 7004, 4868, and 8868☑️ Excise forms: Forms 2290 and 8849☑️ Nonprofit filings: Form 990 series (990-N, 990-EZ, 990, 990-PF, and 990-T)☑️ Other nonprofit & trust filings: Form 5227☑️ Essential forms: Form W-9, W-8BEN, Form 8655 (Reporting Agent Authorization), and BOI ReportTaxZerone is continuously updated with the latest IRS rules, schema changes, and compliance requirements—on a daily basis—to ensure accurate and up-to-date filings.Built with modern technology and a user-centric design, TaxZerone simplifies the tax filing process for organizations of all sizes. Guided by three core principles—simplicity, security, and affordability—the platform helps users meet federal and state filing requirements accurately and with confidence.For details and updates, visit www.taxzerone.com

