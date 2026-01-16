Lake Safe Launches Swiss-Led Standard for Responsible Sunscreen Use Around Lakes

Lake Safe Emblem with Swimming responsibly in shared water with people and aquatic life Lake Safe Standard Emblem Lake Safe Sunscreen Reference Implementation

Published by PURU Suisse GmbH, Lake Safe offers a Swiss-led, precautionary framework for responsible sunscreen use in lakes and shared freshwater.

ZüRICH, CANTON ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new Swiss-led initiative, Lake Safe , has launched with a clear and timely goal: to support responsible sunscreen use in lakes, freshwater, and shared swimming environments, helping protect both people and the waters they share.Lake Safe introduces a precautionary, non-commercial framework designed for real-world use in public lakes, swimming areas, lidos (Badis), hotels, resorts, and family-friendly environments. The initiative responds to growing concern around how substances applied to skin can enter enclosed and semi-enclosed freshwater systems, often close to swimmers, shorelines, and sensitive aquatic life.“This is not about fear, bans, or blaming people,” says Sylvain Horwood , founder of Lake Safe.“It’s about responsibility, awareness, and making better choices easy, especially in places we all share.”WHY LAKE SAFE, AND WHY NOWUnlike open ocean systems, lakes and freshwater swimming areas are enclosed or semi-enclosed, meaning substances applied to skin, including sunscreen, can accumulate locally, particularly in bathing zones and near shorelines.Lake Safe is built on a Swiss precautionary mindset:• Protect human health• Respect shared environments• Support informed, practical decisionsThe initiative focuses on how sunscreen is formulated, how it is used, and how facilities can guide guests responsibly, without compromising sun protection.WHAT THE LAKE SAFE STANDARD RECOMMENDSLake Safe is not a certification authority or enforcement body. Instead, it provides clear, practical guidance, for sunscreen's including:• Minimal & necessary ingredients only• Non-nano mineral UV filters exclusively• Formulations designed for shared waters• Commercially viable formulas without visible white-cast, supporting correct adoption and consistent use• Clear communication for facilities, staff, and guestsThe aim is balanced protection, effective sun care that also considers water quality and shared responsibility.FROM PRINCIPLE TO PRACTICETo support adoption, Lake Safe works with partners to provide:• Educational materials for staff and facilities• Clear messaging suitable for public swimming areas• Facility starter packs that make responsible choices visible and easy to adoptSwiss natural sunscreen brand PURU serves as the reference implementation partner, demonstrating how Lake Safe principles can be applied in commercially viable, real-world products.“If a solution isn’t usable, people won’t adopt it,” Sylvain Horwood explains.“Lake Safe exists to bridge intention and behaviour, for individuals and facilities alike.”A SWISS-LED, NON-COMMERCIAL INITIATIVELake Safe is intentionally Swiss-led, precautionary, and non-commercial.It does not sell single consumer products and does not position itself as a marketing label.Instead, it acts as:• A framework• An educational reference• A shared language for responsible sunscreen use around lakesLEARN MORE / MEDIA ENQUIRIESLearn more about the Lake Safe Standard: https://lakesafe.ch Media enquiries: chat@puru.chReference implementation partner (PURU): https://puru.ch Press Kit available at https://lakesafe.ch/pages/press Additional Press assets, factsheets, and facility materials are available on request.Press release in French, German & Italian: https://lakesafe.ch/blogs/news/lake-safe-launches-swiss-led-standard-for-responsible-sunscreen-use-in-lakes-and-shared-freshwater

