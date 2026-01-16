Lake Safe Launches Swiss-Led Standard for Responsible Sunscreen Use Around Lakes
Published by PURU Suisse GmbH, Lake Safe offers a Swiss-led, precautionary framework for responsible sunscreen use in lakes and shared freshwater.ZüRICH, CANTON ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new Swiss-led initiative, Lake Safe, has launched with a clear and timely goal: to support responsible sunscreen use in lakes, freshwater, and shared swimming environments, helping protect both people and the waters they share.
Lake Safe introduces a precautionary, non-commercial framework designed for real-world use in public lakes, swimming areas, lidos (Badis), hotels, resorts, and family-friendly environments. The initiative responds to growing concern around how substances applied to skin can enter enclosed and semi-enclosed freshwater systems, often close to swimmers, shorelines, and sensitive aquatic life.
“This is not about fear, bans, or blaming people,” says Sylvain Horwood, founder of Lake Safe.
“It’s about responsibility, awareness, and making better choices easy, especially in places we all share.”
WHY LAKE SAFE, AND WHY NOW
Unlike open ocean systems, lakes and freshwater swimming areas are enclosed or semi-enclosed, meaning substances applied to skin, including sunscreen, can accumulate locally, particularly in bathing zones and near shorelines.
Lake Safe is built on a Swiss precautionary mindset:
• Protect human health
• Respect shared environments
• Support informed, practical decisions
The initiative focuses on how sunscreen is formulated, how it is used, and how facilities can guide guests responsibly, without compromising sun protection.
WHAT THE LAKE SAFE STANDARD RECOMMENDS
Lake Safe is not a certification authority or enforcement body. Instead, it provides clear, practical guidance, for sunscreen's including:
• Minimal & necessary ingredients only
• Non-nano mineral UV filters exclusively
• Formulations designed for shared waters
• Commercially viable formulas without visible white-cast, supporting correct adoption and consistent use
• Clear communication for facilities, staff, and guests
The aim is balanced protection, effective sun care that also considers water quality and shared responsibility.
FROM PRINCIPLE TO PRACTICE
To support adoption, Lake Safe works with partners to provide:
• Educational materials for staff and facilities
• Clear messaging suitable for public swimming areas
• Facility starter packs that make responsible choices visible and easy to adopt
Swiss natural sunscreen brand PURU serves as the reference implementation partner, demonstrating how Lake Safe principles can be applied in commercially viable, real-world products.
“If a solution isn’t usable, people won’t adopt it,” Sylvain Horwood explains.
“Lake Safe exists to bridge intention and behaviour, for individuals and facilities alike.”
A SWISS-LED, NON-COMMERCIAL INITIATIVE
Lake Safe is intentionally Swiss-led, precautionary, and non-commercial.
It does not sell single consumer products and does not position itself as a marketing label.
Instead, it acts as:
• A framework
• An educational reference
• A shared language for responsible sunscreen use around lakes
LEARN MORE / MEDIA ENQUIRIES
Learn more about the Lake Safe Standard: https://lakesafe.ch
Media enquiries: chat@puru.ch
Reference implementation partner (PURU): https://puru.ch
Press Kit available at https://lakesafe.ch/pages/press
Additional Press assets, factsheets, and facility materials are available on request.
Press release in French, German & Italian: https://lakesafe.ch/blogs/news/lake-safe-launches-swiss-led-standard-for-responsible-sunscreen-use-in-lakes-and-shared-freshwater
Sylvain Horwood
PURU Suisse GmbH
+41 79 524 08 17
