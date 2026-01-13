S-NATION Redefines Pet Safety with Lunette Bag: Spine Protection Carrier Disrupting Global Pet Fashion

Premium pet brand Dolcepet introduces the Lunette Bag, a veterinarian-designed carrier engineered to protect small animals' spines and joints.

PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- S-NATION, the powerhouse behind the premium pet fashion brand Dolcepet, is set to transform the global pet accessory market with its revolutionary Lunette Bag. Developed in collaboration with Ivy League-educated veterinarians, the Lunette Bag is the world’s first pet carrier specifically engineered to prevent patellar and spinal disorders in small animals.The core of S-NATION's innovation lies in its patented Spine & Joint Protection Frame. Utilizing advanced compression technology to minimize weight while maximizing structural integrity, the frame prevents the sagging typical of traditional carriers, supporting pets up to 10kg without compromising posture. To meet the rising global demand for ethical and sustainable products, the Lunette Bag also incorporates eco-friendly wood-flour PP and GRS-certified recycled fabrics, merging "Modern French Chic" design with environmental stewardship."Our mission is to design a safe and stylish lifestyle where pets and owners can explore the world together without compromise," says Soyeon Kim, CEO of S-NATION. "Following our successful market validation in Paris and securing €142,400 in export contracts, we are now expanding our 'K-Pet Fashion' ecosystem across Europe and North America to become the global leader in pet wellness."S-NATION has achieved remarkable global momentum, recently being selected for the KSC Paris program—the first Korean pet fashion brand to do so. The brand has already secured 19 major buyers across 5 countries, including France, the UK, and Japan, and was ranked No. 1 Pet Product Brand by Forbes Korea.S-NATION has been officially selected for the 2025 Strong Small Business Growth Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential small businesses poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate their entry into global markets.Based in Seoul, S-NATION specializes in high-quality, eco-friendly pet mobility solutions. Led by a veteran team of marketing and design experts, the company aims to reach $3.7 million in annual sales by 2026, leading the transition toward safer and more sustainable pet lifestyles worldwide.

