Iconic takeover of Alpha Media raises serious media diversity concerns, says NUJ

The NUJ has expressed concern over the proposed acquisition of Alpha Media by Malcolm Denmark’s Iconic Media.

In a submission to Ireland’s Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), the union has highlighted Iconic’s unhealthy share of the Irish media market in terms of ownership, editorial control and advertising influence.

The potential takeover of Alpha Media has serious implications for media diversity, plurality and independence in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland - particularly in the Northwest and along the Western seaboard, in the North East and Midlands, and on both sides of the border. Iconic also recently acquired the Connacht Tribune, further cementing its dominance.

The consolidation and concentration of media ownership is bad for business and bad for democracy. The NUJ has highlighted the dangers posed to competition and employment if the CCPC were to allow Iconic’s relentless expansion. Denmark’s company routinely treats trade unions with hostility, refusing to engage in collective negotiations or allow workers representation.

The union will continue to seek guarantees that editorial jobs and independent titles will be retained, preserving the distinct editorial identity of different tiles. The NUJ has also written to the Competition and Markets Authority in the UK calling for a review into the proposed transaction.

