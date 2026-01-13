ECER Inc Launches New Commercial Solar Panel Pickup Program for Dover, NH Businesses

Solar Panel Recycling

New local pickup option helps organizations simplify solar panel disposal, stay compliant, and keep projects moving

DOVER, NH, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECER Inc – Dover announced today the launch of a new commercial solar panel pickup program designed specifically for Dover, New Hampshire businesses. The program offers scheduled pickup for end-of-life, damaged, or decommissioned solar panels to help local organizations manage solar equipment responsibly while reducing downtime during upgrades, roof work, and facility renovations.“Solar adoption is growing, and so are the questions about what to do with panels at end-of-life,” said a spokesperson for ECER Inc – Dover. “This new pickup program is built for Dover-area commercial customers who want a straightforward way to remove solar panels from their site and move forward with their projects.”A Practical Solution for Dover-Area Commercial CustomersECER Inc’s commercial pickup program is intended to support a wide range of local organizations, including:Commercial facilities and office parksWarehouses and manufacturing sitesSchools, universities, and municipalitiesContractors and solar installersProperty managers and real estate portfoliosWhether panels are being replaced due to age, storm damage, efficiency upgrades, or system redesign, ECER Inc helps Dover customers coordinate pickup and streamline the handling process.What the Program IncludesThe ECER Inc – Dover solar panel pickup program includes:Scheduled commercial pickups throughout Dover, NH and surrounding areasSupport for bulk quantities from rooftops, storage areas, and job sitesGuidance on proper handling and transportation best practicesA streamlined process designed to reduce disruption for active facilities and ongoing projectsThis offering complements ECER Inc’s broader recycling services for commercial customers managing electronics and related equipment, while addressing a fast-growing need tied to renewable energy adoption.Why Solar Panel Pickup Matters NowAs more New Hampshire organizations expand solar deployments, many are beginning to face the realities of maintenance cycles, damaged units, and system upgrades. A dedicated pickup program helps businesses keep work sites safe, reduce clutter, and avoid common delays caused by storage and disposal uncertainty.How Dover Businesses Can Get StartedDover-area businesses interested in arranging a pickup can contact ECER Inc – Dover to discuss panel quantities, site access, scheduling, and any special handling considerations.About ECER IncECER Inc - Dover383 Central Ave Suite #232, Dover, NH 03820(781) 318-4660ECER Inc – Dover provides recycling and recovery solutions for commercial customers across the region, helping organizations manage end-of-life equipment with a focus on practical logistics, responsible handling, and business-friendly service.

