UNFOLD Revolutionizes Global MICE Industry with Point Line Plane: The World’s First Lightweight Modular Booth System

South Korean MICE innovator UNFOLD introduces an ultra-lightweight, zero-waste modular booth system designed for rapid global deployment and sustainability.

Our mission is to 'Build Light and Show More' by removing the logistical and environmental barriers of global exhibitions.” — Kim Hyun-woo, CEO of UNFOLD

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UNFOLD, a South Korean innovator in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry, is set to disrupt the global exhibition market with its revolutionary modular booth system, Point Line Plane. By replacing traditional heavy wood and acrylic structures with an ultra-lightweight polyester and aluminum module, UNFOLD is providing a sustainable, cost-effective solution for international exhibitors.The core of UNFOLD’s innovation lies in its proprietary Line & Plane system. While traditional booths are expensive, difficult to install, and generate significant waste, the Point Line Plane system offers a 99% weight reduction, making it ideal for international shipping and rapid setup. This modular approach allows for diverse designs—from exhibition booths to pop-up displays—while ensuring Zero-Waste through its 100% reusable components."Our mission is to 'Build Light and Show More' by removing the logistical and environmental barriers of global exhibitions," says Kim Hyun-woo, CEO of UNFOLD. "Following our successful project management for over 20 major MICE events in Singapore, Vietnam, and Hong Kong, we are now launching our digital DIY platform to allow global brands to design and order custom booths with ease."UNFOLD has been officially selected for the 2025 "Strong Small Business" Global Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential enterprises poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate entry into global markets. This selection underscores the innovative capabilities of the participating companies and their readiness to compete on a world-class level.Based in Seoul, UNFOLD is led by a team of design and business experts with over 12 years of experience in the Singaporean market. The company aims to reach $4.8 million in booth rental and sales revenue by 2028, positioning itself as a leader in the global eco-friendly exhibition market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.