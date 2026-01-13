AWESOME LAB Revolutionizes Off-Grid Living with Solar-Powered Hybrid Water Heating Solutions

outh Korean innovator AWESOME LAB introduces a portable water heating system combining electrolysis ionization with solar-ESS technology.

Our mission is to provide affordable, stable, and sustainable energy solutions that improve daily life.” — Dong-mook Kim, CEO of AWESOME LAB

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AWESOME LAB , a South Korean energy-tech innovator, is set to transform the global outdoor and disaster-relief markets with its revolutionary Portable Water Heating Solution. By merging proprietary water electrolysis ionization with hybrid solar-ESS (Energy Storage System) technology, AWESOME LAB provides instant access to hot, sterilized water in environments entirely devoid of electricity.The core of AWESOME LAB’s innovation lies in its patented water ionization heating technology. Unlike traditional heaters that are slow or consume excessive power, AWESOME LAB’s solution can heat water to 80°C (up to 100°C) in approximately two minutes while maintaining a 98% energy efficiency rate. Beyond heating, the system generates hypochlorous acid (HOCl) through ionization, eradicating 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19 and MERS, making it an essential tool for hygiene in off-grid or disaster-stricken areas.The company has already achieved significant commercial success, recording over $1.7 million (2.3 billion KRW) in cumulative sales and successfully entering markets in North America and Japan. "Our mission is to provide affordable, stable, and sustainable energy solutions that improve daily life, even in the most challenging environments," says Dong-mook Kim, CEO of AWESOME LAB. "Starting with our expansion into North America and Northern Europe, we are building a global wellness platform that tackles critical water and heating issues."AWESOME LAB has been officially selected for the 2025 "Strong Small Business" Global Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential enterprises poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate entry into global markets.Based in South Korea, AWESOME LAB specializes in carbon-reducing eco-friendly water heating systems. The company holds over 18 intellectual property rights and is currently expanding into B2B sectors, including high-efficiency residential heating and commercial pool systems, in collaboration with global partners like BC Hydro.

