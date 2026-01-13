Barker Specialty Celebrates 75 Years of Branding Excellence

Barker Specialty rebrands for 2026 to celebrate 75 years in business

Family-Owned Connecticut Company Marks Three Generations of Service, Innovation, and Community

CHESHIRE, CT, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barker Specialty Company proudly announces its 75th anniversary, celebrating decades of creativity, growth, and partnership in the promotional products industry. Founded in 1951 by Herb and Gloria Barker, the family-owned business has grown from a small operation selling branded shirts and buttons into a full-service promotional marketing company serving clients across the country and around the world.Now led by the third generation of Barkers, the company continues to thrive on the same values it was built upon — integrity, hard work, and genuine care for people. “This milestone is a reflection of the incredible clients and employees who have supported and believed in us throughout the years,” said Gerry Barker, CEO of Barker Specialty. “We’re deeply grateful for every relationship that’s helped shape Barker Specialty into what it is today.”Headquartered in Cheshire, Connecticut, Barker Specialty remains proudly rooted in its community while serving a diverse range of clients — from beloved local businesses to Fortune 500 corporations. The company has built its reputation on offering exceptional service, creative solutions, and expert product execution — treating every project, large or small, with the same level of respect and dedication.“From the early days of custom pins and t-shirts to today’s world of fully branded experiences and e-commerce solutions, we’ve never lost sight of what matters most: helping brands connect with people in meaningful ways,” added Amy Serrano, Chief Operation Officer.As Barker Specialty celebrates this remarkable anniversary, the company looks ahead with the same entrepreneurial spirit and family values that have guided it for 75 years — continuing to make brands stand out, spark joy, and inspire loyalty through the power of promotional products.

