FundingSearch Opens Doors to Lenders: UK Commercial Finance Platform Invites Banks and Alternative Funders to Join

SHEFFIELD, SOUTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FundingSearch , the intelligent matching platform transforming UK commercial finance, today announced that lender onboarding will commence in the coming weeks, inviting banks, alternative finance providers and specialist funders to register their interest and secure early access to the platform.The Sheffield-headquartered technology company, founded in 2025 by commercial finance veteran Phillip Evans, has spent months developing a sophisticated matching engine that connects lenders with pre-qualified, broker-submitted applications across the full spectrum of commercial funding—from asset finance and invoice discounting to bridging loans and merchant cash advances.Lenders who join the waiting list now will be amongst the first to access a pipeline of quality deal flow, complete with verified financial data pulled directly from applicants' accounting software.A New Standard for Lender Deal FlowFundingSearch addresses a persistent frustration for lending teams: the sheer volume of mismatched applications that consume valuable underwriter time. Industry estimates suggest that up to 70% of applications received by commercial lenders fall outside their actual lending criteria, creating inefficiency that costs the sector millions annually."Every lender I've spoken to over the past decade has the same complaint," said Phillip Evans, Founder and CEO of FundingSearch. "They're drowning in applications that were never right for them in the first place. Underwriters are spending hours on deals that should never have reached their desk. We've built FundingSearch to solve that problem at the source."The platform's intelligent matching technology analyses business profiles against detailed lender criteria, ensuring that funders receive only applications with genuine approval potential. Each submission arrives with comprehensive financial data verified through direct integrations with Xero and Sage accounting software—eliminating the delays and inaccuracies that plague traditional paper-based applications.Why Lenders Should Register NowLenders who join the FundingSearch waiting list will benefit from priority onboarding, the opportunity to shape product development through direct feedback, and early visibility of the broker network already building on the platform.The proposition for lending partners is straightforward: higher-quality applications, reduced due diligence time, and access to a growing community of professional commercial finance brokers actively seeking funding solutions for their SME clients."We're not building another leads list," Evans continued. "This is a proper technology platform that makes lenders more efficient. When an application lands on your desk from FundingSearch, you'll know it's been matched to your criteria, the financials have been verified, and the broker submitting it is a professional who understands your requirements. That's the standard we're setting."Full Commercial CoverageUnlike platforms focused solely on property finance, FundingSearch covers the complete commercial lending landscape. Lenders specialising in asset finance, invoice finance, working capital facilities, trade finance, merchant cash advances and all forms of property funding—including bridging, development finance and commercial mortgages—are encouraged to register.This breadth of coverage positions FundingSearch as a single destination for brokers seeking funding across multiple product lines, creating significant value for lenders seeking diversified deal flow.Building the Future of Commercial FinanceFundingSearch represents a new generation of commercial finance technology—built by practitioners who understand the market's real challenges. With international expansion planned for Ireland, Australia and Canada following the UK launch, the platform has ambitious plans to modernise commercial lending infrastructure across multiple markets.Lenders interested in joining the platform are invited to register their interest at www.fundingsearch.com to secure their place in the onboarding queue.

