LIV Sotheby’s International Realty Announces Listing of Six-Bedroom Primrose Lodge For $12 Million

BEAVER CREEK, CO, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) proudly announces the launch of a spectacular ski-in, ski-out estate for $12,000,000. Privately situated on an acre at the top of the highly desirable Bachelor Gulch resort, this luxe mountain retreat pays homage to the grand lodges of the American West, with soaring ceilings, oversized timbers, and stacked stone. Named for the main run that provides ski-in access, the six-bedroom home is represented by Barbara Gardner and Alex Griffin, global real estate advisors with LIV SIR.

An awe-inspiring, oversized great room has an impressive 35-foot fireplace as the focal point, inviting one to relax after a day on the surrounding slopes. Looking upward, wraparound balconies on the upper level provide a grand sense of entry to the guest bedrooms, while the sitting room, dining room, and kitchen are all anchored by the magnificent great room.

The estate’s ski room leads out to heated terraces, both covered and uncovered, for year-round enjoyment. Here one may also cozy up to the outdoor fireplace and enjoy a glass of wine while watching family and guests ski into the backyard, click out of their bindings and walk down the heated stairs next to the hot tub, joining in to reminisce about their adventures on the slopes. The next day it’s just as easy to hit the slopes and explore the 2,082 acres of world-class terrain, skiing out via Bitter Root to Beaver Creek or Lamplighter to Sawbuck to the Bachelor Gulch lift.

According to Barbara Gardner, global real estate advisor with LIV SIR, “This property exudes a Ralph Lauren aesthetic. Imagine driving up Bachelor Gulch and seeing Primrose Lodge tucked into the snow-covered hillside with smoke coming out of the chimney, welcoming you back into this magical estate within Bachelor Gulch, one of the most desired ski resort communities in North America.”

Alex Griffin, global real estate advisor with LIV SIR, adds “It is rare to find a home that is both nestled and perched. With Primrose Lodge, we are nestled into the woods yet perched at the very top of Bachelor Gulch.”

Just minutes away, Beaver Creek Village’s dining, shopping, and entertainment options beckon, or enjoy the vibrant après-ski atmosphere at the Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch, where many gather to enjoy dining, fitness, and spa amenities.

