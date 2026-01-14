UrgentCare Logo

Originally founded as Vesiacare, the platform rebrands to UrgentDoc, signaling a new era of elite, rapid, and physician-led virtual medical services

MADRID, SPAIN, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where digital health has often become synonymous with automated chatbots and fragmented care, UrgentDoc (formerly Vesiacare) is an Spanish emerging as a disruptive force, prioritizing clinical excellence and the "human touch" above all else. Today, the company officially unveils its international identity, rooted in a unique origin story that bridges medical tradition with future-facing technology.The Germ of an Idea: A Partnership of Mentor and DiscipleThe story of UrgentDoc did not begin in a boardroom, but in the halls of a Spanish clinical practice. It started with a specialized physician and his resident—a relationship traditionally defined as "mentor and disciple." As they navigated the burgeoning world of telemedicine together, they reached a shared, unsettling conclusion: the existing platforms were failing both the patient and the practitioner.They observed that most services prioritized volume over value, leading to slow response times, bureaucratic hurdles, and a lack of specialized clinical rigor. Driven by the conviction that patients deserved better, the duo decided to build their own ecosystem. They envisioned a platform where medical expertise was not diluted by technology, but empowered by it. This vision first took flight as Vesiacare, and has now evolved into its definitive global form: UrgentDoc. As Vesiacare grew, the founders recognized that to truly revolutionize the experience, they needed a platform that wasn't just functional, but tailor-made for the nuances of specialist medicine. This realization led to the incorporation of a third partner: a senior web platform developer and engineer.The arrival of this technological lead provided the definitive push the company needed. Unlike standard telemedicine software, the new platform was built from the ground up along with the founding physicians. This rare synergy allowed for the development of a digital ecosystem designed "by doctors, for doctors," ensuring that every tool, interface, and security protocol serves the ultimate goal of patient health. This technological evolution is what has made the transition to UrgentDoc possible.Mission: Telemedicine Without CompromiseUrgentDoc’s mission is clear: to provide a Premium Telemedicine Experience that is fast, efficient, and uncompromisingly secure to people traveling brought our country. The founders have crafted a service that adheres to the highest quality criteria in the industry."We saw that the market was missing a 'gold standard' for digital consultations," says the founding team. "With UrgentDoc, we have stripped away the friction. We provide a direct line to elite medical expertise, ensuring that 'digital' never means 'distant.' Our goal is to provide the same level of care you would expect in a high-end private clinic, delivered instantly to your device."A Portfolio of Excellence: Services and Global PresenceUrgentDoc offers a comprehensive suite of digital medical services designed for the modern, global citizen:On-Demand Specialist Consultations: Direct access to highly trained physicians across multiple specialties.Rapid Response Care: Minimizing wait times to ensure that medical advice is provided precisely when it is needed.Secure Digital Environment: Utilizing state-of-the-art encryption to protect patient data and privacy, meeting the strictest international healthcare regulations.Integrated Experience: A seamless interface that allows patients to manage their health journey—from booking to follow-up—within a single, intuitive ecosystem.About UrgentDoc:UrgentDoc is a premier telemedicine platform founded by medical professionals for patients who demand excellence. By integrating clinical expertise with agile technology, UrgentDoc provides high-quality medical consultations that are fast, secure, and personalized. With a focus on the international market, UrgentDoc is setting a new benchmark for what virtual healthcare can and should be.

