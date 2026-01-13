Dynisma becomes official driving simulator partner of Stellantis motorsport

Stellantis Motorsport x Dynisma Stellantis Dynisma DMG-1 Emmanuel Ohayon, Technical Leader, Stellantis Motorsport Jean-Marc Finot, Head of Stellantis Motorsport Simon Holloway, Commercial Director, Dynisma

Ultra-low latency, high-bandwidth DMG-1 will support Stellantis’ FIA WEC and Formula E programmes

Simulation is a foundational tool in modern motorsport, especially in championships with extremely limited track time and fast-paced development cycles.” — Jean-Marc Finot, Head of Stellantis Motorsport

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Stellantis Motorsport selects Dynisma Ltd.® as Official Simulator Partner

• Installation at Stellantis Motorsport facility in France scheduled for Q1 2026

Dynisma Ltd.® has signed an agreement to supply its high-performance DMG-1 driving simulator to Stellantis Motorsport, strengthening the group’s performance engineering capabilities across both the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The simulator will be installed at Stellantis Motorsport’s facility in Versailles, France in Q1 2026. Once operational, the engineering and driver teams will benefit from the DMG-1’s low latency and high bandwidth capabilities, enabling highly accurate vehicle development, race preparation and programme optimisation ahead of the 2026 season and beyond.

Stellantis Motorsport’s commitment to cutting-edge simulation aims to accelerate innovation across electric and hybrid racing platforms, where precision, correlation, and engineering speed are essential to competitive success.

Jean-Marc Finot, Head of Stellantis Motorsport, said: “Simulation is a foundational tool in modern motorsport, especially in championships with extremely limited track time and fast-paced development cycles. The DMG-1 will give our teams a highly correlated, high-fidelity environment to prepare our drivers and advance our engineering programmes for both WEC and Formula E. Dynisma is a leader in motion simulation, and we are pleased to formalise this partnership as we build towards the 2026 season.”

Jean-Eric Vergne, Stellantis Motorsport’s Driver (Formula E & WEC), said: “Today, racing relies massively on simulator preparation, and the level of realism you get makes a huge difference to how quickly you can extract performance on track. The DMG-1 is incredibly responsive which gives us immediate feedback on handling, grip, weight transfer and energy deployment decisions, which is crucial in both WEC and Formula E. Being able to work through setups, tyre behaviour and race scenarios in such a realistic environment means we can arrive at each event much more prepared and start closer to the limit from the first lap.”

Emmanuel Ohayon, Stellantis Motorsport Head of Simulation, Control Laws and Powertrain Dynos, said: “Our objective is to provide drivers and engineers with the most realistic and accurate simulation environment possible. The DMG-1’s bandwidth and latency performance is benchmark-setting, enabling true-to-life correlation and unlocking new opportunities in setup exploration, concept validation and driver training. This installation marks a major step forward for our technical capabilities.”

Simon Holloway, Commercial Director, Dynisma, said: “Dynisma’s mission is to create the world’s most immersive and highest-performing simulators. We’re proud to become the Official Simulator Partner of Stellantis Motorsport and to support their programmes in both WEC and Formula E - two of the most demanding and innovative series in global motorsport.

The DMG-1 will enable Stellantis Motorsport’s drivers and engineers to prepare at an exceptional level of realism and accuracy, where every millisecond matters. We look forward to working closely with the team as the system is installed and commissioned in the next few months.”

Developed and built by a team of world-class engineers committed to pioneering breakthroughs in motion generation, Dynisma supplies leading motorsport teams and automotive OEMs around the world. Its simulators are available as turn-key solutions or custom-engineered to exact requirements, with the capability to integrate any production or prototype chassis for both motorsport and automotive applications.

About Dynisma

Dynisma is a global leader in engineering high-performance full-motion driving simulators for motorsport and automotive development. Operating from a state-of-the-art Technology and Manufacturing Campus in Bristol, UK, Dynisma’s team of 150+ driving simulation experts serves a global customer base across the motorsport and automotive industries.

Founded in 2017 by former F1 driving simulation engineer Ash Warne, who previously led simulator development at Ferrari and McLaren, Dynisma develops patented Motion Generator technology designed for high bandwidth, ultra-low latency and large excursion capability.

Dynisma Driver-in-the-Loop simulators are used by teams and manufacturers across Formula 1, Formula 2, WEC, IMSA and Formula E, as well as leading automotive OEMs worldwide.

