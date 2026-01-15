Obey Me! Till Death Do Us Part Launched - A Brand-New Game About Married Life with Handsome Demons - Daily Life Integration Features NTT Solmare Corporation. flaggs Inc. CREEK & RIVER Co., Ltd.

The newest title in the wildly popular Obey Me! series, boasting over 11 million downloads worldwide!

JAPAN, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CREEK & RIVER Co., Ltd., through its game development division at Japan's largest creative development studio, C&R Creative Studios, in collaboration with NTT Solmare Corporation and flaggs Inc., developed and released a new lifestyle support app, Obey Me! Till Death Do Us Part (iOS / Android).

The Highly Anticipated New Addition to the Popular Obey Me! Series

Obey Me! is a series of demon dating-sims beloved around the globe.

Its latest addition, Obey Me! Till Death Do Us Part, officially launched worldwide on Friday, December 12, 2025, via the App Store and Google Play. This title is an all-new lifestyle support app, the first in the series, and centers on the theme of married life. Players can marry their favorite demon and delight in their newlywed experience. While maintaining the series' beloved world and characters, it introduces a completely new concept: Giving and receiving support from your beloved partner.

Key Features

All-New Original Story! Experience married life with each of the demon brothers, along with special event stories. Sweet, heart-pounding twists and turns will deepen your bond with them and make your fandom experience even more immersive.

Fully Customizable: Create your very own boy!

Style your favorite demon freely with date outfits, loungewear, party attire, and more. Take time to admire the brand-new, exclusive outfits designed specifically for this game. Because you can change his look exactly how you like, you can design your very own boy!

Fully Customizable: Create your own fan room!

Design your ultimate fan room! Arrange everything to your liking, from button badges and acrylic stands to backgrounds, and decor. Create a highly immersive space of your own.

Daily Life Integration Features

This title is packed with content that effortlessly blends into your daily routine, including chatting, weather forecasts, and schedule/calendar syncing. Savor your life with the demons!

Ongoing Story Updates

We will continue to regularly release exciting seasonal events, special stories, and more after launch. Enjoy endless new moments together and deepen your bonds with your partner!

Download Now!

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id6752892966

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.obeymetilldeath.app



About Obey Me!

Launched by NTT Solmare in 2019, this mobile app series allows players to enjoy captivating romantic drama stories with seven handsome devil brothers. With the release of the second title, Obey Me! Nightbringer, the series has surpassed a total of 11 million downloads worldwide.

Obey Me! Characters

Lucifer

(Voiced by Kazuya Yamashita)

The perfectly flawless but malicious sadist. The mighty first-born.

Mammon

(Voiced by Hirotaka Kobayashi)

Greedy for all the money in the world. The scummy second-born.

Leviathan

(Voiced by Satoshi Kada)

Nothing beats 2D! The hardcore otaku third-born.

Satan

(Voiced by Shinya Sumi)

All smiles(^▽^) are nothing but an act. The cynical fourth-born.

Asmodeus

(Voiced by Miura Ayme)

The world adores me. The narcissistic fifth-born.

Beelzebub

(Voiced by Kyohei Yaguchi)

What time is dinner? The always-famished sixth-born.

Belphegor

(Voiced by Satoshi Onishi)

Could too much love breed rebellion? The catnapping seventh-born.

About NTT Solmare Corporation.

Head Office: Sumitomo Building No. 2, 4-7-28 Kitahama, Chuo-ku, Osaka Established: April 2002 Representative: President and Representative Director Toshiaki Asahi

Business Description: Distribution of digital content such as e-books and games

Website: https://www.nttsolmare.com/

NTT Solmare aims to enrich people's hearts through entertainment. It operates Comic Seamore, one of Japan's largest comprehensive e-book stores; produces comics under its original brand Seamore Comics; operates MangaPlaza, one of the largest digital manga distribution stores in the United States; and provides entertainment services centered around the mobile game Obey Me! series.

About flaggs Inc.

Head Office: 1F Gotanda Brick Building, 2-11-20 Nishi-Gotanda, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Established: March 2015

Representative: Representative Director Naoto Yoshie

Business Description: Development and operation of smartphone games

Website: https://flaggs.jp/

A mobile game development and operation company with the mission of being an entertainment company creating a new era. We aim to contribute to the entertainment industry as a pioneer of the times.

About CREEK & RIVER Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market Listing: 4763

Head Office: Shintoara-dori Core, 4-1-1, Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Osaka Office: 8F, Oak Shinsaibashi Building, 3-5-8 Minami Senba, Chuo-ku, Osaka

Montreal Office: 2001 Blvd Robert-Bourassa #1700, Montreal, Quebec H3A 2A6, Canada

Group Offices: Tokyo (Head Office), Osaka, Sapporo, Sendai, Saitama, Yokohama, Kawasaki, Takasaki, Kanazawa, Nagoya, Kyoto, Kobe, Takamatsu, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, Kumamoto, Naha, Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, Los Angeles, Montreal

Established: March 1990

Representative: President and Representative Director(COO) Jun Kurosaki

Capital: 117,719,000 yen

Business Description: Rights management business (planning, development and distribution of intellectual property), production business (development and contracting), and agency business (dispatch and employment placement)

Website: https://www.cri.co.jp/

C&R Creative Studios | CREEK & RIVER Co., Ltd.

C&R Creative Studios started as a production studio within CREEK & RIVER in video and website development in 2002. Since then, the studios have expanded to games, web, video, XR, CG, animation, advertising, manga, novels, architecture, fashion, and more fields. In 2021, the studios were organized as one studio unit, C&R Creative Studios. Today, C&R Creative Studios is one of the largest development studios in Japan, with 2,000 creators working on over 6,000 projects per year.

Website: https://crdg.jp/

