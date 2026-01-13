TRUEiGTECH is Set to Unveil iGaming’s Next Frontier with Prediction Market Launch at ICE Barcelona 2026

TRUEiGTECH to Unveil Next-Generation Prediction Market Platform at ICE Barcelona 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRUEiGTECH will unveil its Prediction Market Platform at ICE Barcelona 2026, inviting operators to capitalize on one of iGaming’s fastest-expanding global segments.The platform enables business owners to launch “wager-on-anything” markets beyond sports, unlocking new revenue streams across real-world events, trends, and emerging industries.For operators targeting the U.S. market, prediction markets represent an early-stage growth opportunity to enter a $1 Trillion industry by trading volume.Barcelona, Spain – 10 Jan 2026 — TRUEiGTECH, a global technology provider specializing in iGaming solutions development, will announce the launch of its prediction market platform at ICE Barcelona 2026, one of the world’s leading gaming and digital entertainment events.Available for demonstrations at Booth 2C62 - Hall 2, TRUEiGTECH prediction market platforms enable businesses to launch event-driven marketplaces that go far beyond traditional sportsbook models.A Platform Built for Operator-Led Prediction MarketsIndustry data suggests that prediction markets are on the path to hit $1 trillion in annual trading volume by 2030. Having become one of the fastest growing segments in the iGaming industry, this is the best time for operators and business owners to take advantage of the current scenario.Forbes reported that in 2025 alone, the Economics Markets grew by 905%, Tech & Science by 1637%, and more. While Sports is the fastest-growing market, with a prediction market, operators can allow users to put their money on all these markets from a single platform.Operators are increasingly drawn to this segment because it offers:A “wager-on-anything” model, enabling markets across business, finance, entertainment, politics, and emerging trends.Faster entry compared to traditional sportsbooks, especially for existing iGaming operators with established infrastructure.Early-mover advantage in a category that is still taking shape globally.Strong momentum in the U.S. market, where demand for event-driven participation continues to accelerate.“Prediction markets are moving from experimental products to core engagement drivers,” said the CEO of TRUEiGTECH. Where sports wagering is legal in 31 States, Prediction Markets are legal in 50 States. Business owners looking to enter this market, this is the perfect time, and TRUEiGTECH has the experience, expertise, and legal clarity to help operators launch with advanced platforms.”Flexible Deployment Models Available for OperatorsTRUEiGTECH’s prediction market platform is available in multiple deployment models.This flexibility in how operators want to launch enables rapid time-to-market while supporting long-term scalability and customization.Experience the Prediction Market Live at ICE Barcelona, 2026At ICE Barcelona 2026, attendees visiting Booth 2C62, Hall 2, will be able to sit with experts to understand the potential of prediction markets in the next few years. Business owners can assess business models and growth pathways to launch prediction market platforms, especially in the USA.In addition to prediction markets, TRUEiGTECH will hold live demonstrations, product discussions, and strategy talks for other offerings.Sweepstakes Casino: Enable operators to launch sweepstakes casino platforms designed to reach regulated and emerging markets.Online Casino: Deliver scalable online casino software that help operators enter competitive markets with game content and compliance frameworks.Sportsbook Software: Provides sportsbook solutions to operators seeking quick market entry and localized operations while covering all local, national, and international sports.Casino Games: Builds and integrates casino games that allows operators to diversify engagement with dedicated AI-driven game lobby management system.Slot Games: RTP configurable RNG and RGS verified slot games with high-volume engagement support and revenue consistency.About TRUEiGTECHTRUEiGTECH is a technology and product development company specializing in prediction markets, iGaming platforms, and event-driven digital participation systems. With a focus on enterprise-grade solutions development with multiple deployment models and scalable architecture, TRUEiGTECH helps operators worldwide launch compliant, high-performance platforms built for long-term growth.

