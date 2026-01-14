Nothreat Collaborates with PASHA Bank to Strengthen AI-Driven Cybersecurity in Azerbaijan’s Financial Sector

Nothreat Collaborates with PASHA Bank

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nothreat , the UK-based AI cybersecurity startup, has announced a collaboration with PASHA Bank , leading corporate bank of Azerbaijan and one of the key financial assets of PASHA Holding. The collaboration focuses on strengthening cybersecurity capabilities and advancing pre-emptive threat detection across PASHA Bank’s digital and operational infrastructure.Azerbaijan’s financial sector has been undergoing accelerated digital transformation in recent years, driven by the expansion of mobile banking, remote financial services, and digital payment ecosystems. According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, increased digitization across the banking sector has significantly expanded the technology footprint of financial institutions, while simultaneously increasing exposure to cyber risks. As a result, cybersecurity resilience and early-stage threat detection have become critical priorities for the market.Against this backdrop, the collaboration brings together PASHA Bank’s scale and operational expertise in the financial sector with Nothreat’s autonomous, AI-based cybersecurity technologies. The partnership is designed to support a shift away from purely reactive security models toward a more proactive approach, enabling earlier identification of anomalous behavior and potential threats before they escalate into incidents.As part of the collaboration, Nothreat provides AI-driven threat detection and automated security capabilities tailored for complex, regulated banking environments. The solution analyzes behavioral patterns across systems in real time, supports continuous monitoring, and assists security teams by reducing noise and accelerating response to emerging risks — strengthening overall operational resilience.The collaboration also includes ongoing knowledge exchange between the teams, supporting the continuous development of cybersecurity expertise and alignment with evolving regulatory and technological requirements.________________________________________About NothreatNothreat is a leader in AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, offering real-time protection against evolving cyber threats. Our Continuous Learning AI detects zero-day threats with 99% accuracy, identifying 55% more attacks than conventional systems. A key innovation is AIoT Defender, a lightweight, software-based firewall designed for IoT devices. Consuming only about 2 MB of RAM, it provides real-time, on-device protection without additional hardware.Other products include CyberEcho with US and UK patent-pending Clone-Based Traps technology, the AI-driven Cybersecurity Event System (CES), and a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC). Nothreat’s solutions integrate seamlessly with existing firewalls, requiring minimum infrastructure changes.Contactinfo@nothreat.ioAbout PASHA BankPASHA Bank is a leading corporate bank of Azerbaijan. Established in 2007, Bank offers all major financial services, including investment banking, trade financing and asset management to a range of clients, from large corporates to small and medium enterprises. The Bank particularly works closely with companies operating in the non-oil sectors of the economy, including agriculture, transportation, construction and retail, which are vital for assisting in Azerbaijan to diversify its economy.Headquartered in Baku, PASHA Bank operates 3 branches and 5 units across Azerbaijan, along with 1 subsidiary operating in Georgia (est. 2013), 1 associate operating in Türkiye (est. 2015). Standard & Poor's reaffirmed PASHA Bank’s long-term rating of 'BB-' and short-term rating of 'B'.Contact:info@pashabank.az

