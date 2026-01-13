Households and non-financial corporations in the euro area: third quarter of 2025

13 January 2026

Households' financial investment increased at broadly unchanged annual growth rate of 2.7% in third quarter of 2025

Non-financial corporations' financing increased at unchanged annual rate of 1.6%

Non-financial corporations' gross operating surplus increased at higher annual rate of 2.6%, compared to 2.4% in previous quarter

Chart 1 Household financing and financial and non-financial investment (annual growth rates) Sources: ECB and Eurostat.

Chart 2 NFC gross operating surplus, non-financial investment and financing (annual growth rates) Source: ECB and Eurostat.

Households

Household gross disposable income increased at a lower annual growth rate of 2.9% in the third quarter of 2025 (after 3.3% in the previous quarter). Compensation of employees grew at an unchanged rate of 4.7%. Gross operating surplus and mixed income of the self-employed increased at a higher rate of 2.5% (after 2.3%). Household consumption expenditure grew at a lower rate of 3.1% (after 3.3%).

The household gross saving rate was unchanged at 15.2% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter.

Household gross non-financial investment (which refers mainly to housing) increased at a broadly unchanged annual rate of 2.8%. Loans to households, the main component of household financing, increased at a higher rate of 2.6% (after 2.2%).

Household financial investment grew at a broadly unchanged annual rate of 2.7% in the third quarter of 2025. Among its components, currency and deposits increased at a higher rate (3.2% after 3.0% in the previous quarter) and investment in shares and other equity grew at a broadly unchanged rate of 2.6%. Investment in life insurance increased at a higher annual rate (2.4% after 2.2%), while contributions to pension schemes grew at a lower rate (2.4% after 2.6%). Investment in debt securities increased at a rate of 0.5% after decreasing previously (‑1.2%).

Household net worth grew at a lower annual rate of 4.8% in the third quarter of 2025 (after 5.5% in the previous quarter). The growth in net worth was due to continued valuation gains in financial and non-financial assets in addition to investments. Housing wealth, the main component of non-financial assets, grew at a lower rate of 5.0% (after 5.5%), due to a lower increase in housing valuation. The household debt-to-income ratio decreased to 81.5% in the third quarter of 2025, from 82.1% in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-financial corporations

Net value added by NFCs increased at an unchanged annual rate of 4.2% in the third quarter of 2025. Gross operating surplus grew at a higher rate of 2.6%, after 2.4% in the previous quarter, while net property income – defined in this context as property income receivable minus interest and rent payable – decreased (-2.0% after 2.0%). As a result, gross entrepreneurial income – broadly equivalent to cash flow – increased at a lower rate of 2.1% (after 2.3%).[1]

NFCs’ gross non-financial investment grew at a lower annual rate of 7.0% (after 12.3%).[2] Financial investment increased at a lower rate of 2.3% (after 2.5%). Among its components, loans granted (2.7% after 3.1%), and investment in shares and other equity (0.9% after 1.3%) grew at lower rates.

Financing of NFCs grew at an unchanged rate of 1.6%. Among its components, loan financing increased at a broadly unchanged rate of 2.3%. Net issuance of debt securities (2.4% after 1.9%) and trade credit financing (5.2% after 4.9%) both grew at higher rates. Equity financing increased at an unchanged rate of 0.7%.

NFCs’ debt-to-GDP ratio (consolidated measure) decreased to 66.0% in the third quarter of 2025, from 67.4% in the same quarter of the previous year; the non-consolidated, wider debt measure decreased to 136.4% from 138.1%.

