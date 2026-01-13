Sphera Partners With Rolls-Royce Power Systems on mtu Backup Power Gensets Environmental Product Declarations

Sphera’s Chief Services Officer Mark Stach

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sphera , a leading provider of integrated sustainability and operational risk management software, data and consulting services, has partnered with the Rolls-Royce Power Systems division on mtu generator Environmental Product Declarations (EPD).Following the ISO 14025 and EN 50693 standards, EPD reports present third-party verified information about a product’s impact on the environment over its entire life cycle, from raw material extraction and manufacturing to use and end-of-life. The EPD report includes a summary of Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) study results and environmental impact data.Sphera's Sustainability Consultants created two EPDs on behalf of Rolls-Royce using Sphera’s LCA For Experts and LCA BOM Import. As a result of the collaboration, Rolls-Royce became one of the first engine original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to publish EPDs on the International EPDSystem (Environdec), covering two high-performance mtu generator sets: the mtu 16V4000 DS2500 and mtu 10V1600 DS500. These EPDs set a new industry standard for environmental transparency in the power generation sector.“With these environmental product declarations, we are the first engine manufacturer to set a new industry standard for environmental transparency in the field of energy systems,” explained Tobias Ostermaier, President, Stationary Power Solutions at Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems division. “This is our response to growing demand from our customers, and we are actively supporting them in reducing their carbon footprint.”Sphera’s Chief Services Officer Mark Stach added: “The published EPDs are testament to the ongoing partnership between Rolls-Royce and Sphera. They exemplify how companies are embedding sustainability into the fabric of their operations – from procurement to leadership.”###About Rolls-Royce Power SystemsRolls-Royce Power Systems is headquartered in Friedrichshafen in southern Germany and employs more than 10,350 people. The product portfolio includes mtu-brand high-speed engines and propulsion systems for ships, heavy land, rail and defence vehicles and for the oil and gas industry. The portfolio also includes diesel and gas systems and battery solutions for mission critical, standby and continuous power, combined generation of heat and power, and microgrids. With its climate friendly technologies, Rolls-Royce Power Systems is helping to drive the energy transition.About SpheraSphera is the leading provider of integrated sustainability and operational risk software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Process Safety, Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Risk Management. For more than 30 years, we have served 8,500 customers and a million-plus users in 100 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at https://sphera.com/ . Follow Sphera on LinkedIn For media inquiries, please contactpress@sphera.com

