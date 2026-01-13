International central bankers on the statement by Federal Reserve Chair Powell on 11 January 2026
13 January 2026
We stand in full solidarity with the Federal Reserve System and its Chair Jerome H. Powell. The independence of central banks is a cornerstone of price, financial and economic stability in the interest of the citizens that we serve. It is therefore critical to preserve that independence, with full respect for the rule of law and democratic accountability. Chair Powell has served with integrity, focused on his mandate and an unwavering commitment to the public interest. To us, he is a respected colleague who is held in the highest regard by all who have worked with him.
Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank on behalf of the ECB Governing Council
Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England
Erik Thedéen, Governor of Sveriges Riksbank
Christian Kettel Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Danmarks Nationalbank
Martin Schlegel, Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank
Michele Bullock, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia
Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada
Chang Yong Rhee, Governor of the Bank of Korea
Gabriel Galípolo, Governor of the Banco Central do Brasil
François Villeroy de Galhau, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements
Pablo Hernández de Cos, General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements
Ida Wolden Bache, Governor of Norges Bank
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.