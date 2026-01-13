International central bankers on the statement by Federal Reserve Chair Powell on 11 January 2026

13 January 2026

We stand in full solidarity with the Federal Reserve System and its Chair Jerome H. Powell. The independence of central banks is a cornerstone of price, financial and economic stability in the interest of the citizens that we serve. It is therefore critical to preserve that independence, with full respect for the rule of law and democratic accountability. Chair Powell has served with integrity, focused on his mandate and an unwavering commitment to the public interest. To us, he is a respected colleague who is held in the highest regard by all who have worked with him.

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank on behalf of the ECB Governing Council

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England

Erik Thedéen, Governor of Sveriges Riksbank

Christian Kettel Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Danmarks Nationalbank

Martin Schlegel, Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank

Michele Bullock, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia

Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada

Chang Yong Rhee, Governor of the Bank of Korea

Gabriel Galípolo, Governor of the Banco Central do Brasil

François Villeroy de Galhau, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements

Pablo Hernández de Cos, General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements

Ida Wolden Bache, Governor of Norges Bank