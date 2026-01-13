Global Energy & Infrastructure Leaders to Gather at Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026 in Dubai

Dubai Jan 26

Dubai Set to Host High-Impact Bitumen, Petrochemicals & Petroproducts Industry Networking Summit on 28th January at the JW Marriott, Marina Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global infrastructure investment accelerates and sustainability moves to the forefront of construction and materials innovation, Dubai is set to host one of the most influential industry gatherings of the year the 18th Edition of the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026, scheduled for 28th January 2026 at the prestigious JW Marriott, Dubai Marina.Recognized globally as a high-impact business marketplace, the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference has, over 17 successful editions, built a strong reputation as the platform where real buyers meet serious sellers, supply chains are strengthened, and future-ready partnerships are formed across bitumen, petrochemicals, petroproducts , and logistics.The upcoming Dubai edition is already generating strong momentum, with 300+ buyers and sellers from more than 30 countries expected to participate, making it one of the most internationally diverse and commercially focused gatherings in the sector.A Platform Designed for Real Business OutcomesIn an increasingly competitive and fast-evolving global market, access to the right people and the right opportunities is critical. The Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference is purpose-built to deliver tangible commercial outcomes, bringing together producers, refiners, traders, exporters, importers, EPC contractors, infrastructure developers, shipping lines, terminal operators, storage providers, and logistics specialists under one roof.Participants attend with clear objectives to source products, secure suppliers, expand into new markets, and build long-term trade relationships. The focused environment ensures high-value conversations, faster decision-making, and meaningful engagement throughout the event.Products That Power Infrastructure and Global CommerceThe exhibition showcases a comprehensive range of products and solutions that underpin modern infrastructure and industrial growth.The bitumen segment connects suppliers and buyers supporting highways, expressways, airports, ports, and urban road development, featuring conventional grades, modified solutions, emulsions, and specialty materials.The petrochemicals and petroproducts segment highlights refined and value-added products essential to construction, manufacturing, and energy markets, enabling direct engagement between suppliers and global buyers.The logistics and shipping segment complete the ecosystem, showcasing bulk and breakbulk shipping, storage and terminal infrastructure, tank containers, port services, and integrated supply-chain solutions ensuring seamless global movement of materials.Together, these segments allow participants to evaluate end-to-end supply-chain solutions, not just individual products.Spotlight on Sustainability: Special Discussion on the Future of Bio BitumenA key highlight of the 2026 edition will be a special, focused discussion on the Future of Bio Bitumen, reflecting the industry’s growing shift towards sustainable, low-carbon road construction solutions.As governments and infrastructure developers worldwide look to reduce emissions and improve environmental performance, bio bitumen is emerging as a critical alternative to conventional binders. The dedicated discussion will explore market readiness, scalability, performance benchmarks, regulatory acceptance, and commercial viability, offering valuable insights for producers, contractors, policymakers, and buyers alike.This session underscores the event’s role not only as a trade platform, but also as a forward-looking industry catalyst, addressing the materials and technologies that will define the next phase of global road construction.A High-Quality Audience with Decision-Making PowerWhat truly sets the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference apart is the calibre of its attendees. The platform attracts professionals with direct purchasing authority or strong influence over procurement and project decisions, including:• Global and regional buyers and procurement heads• Traders and distributors managing international supply contracts• Infrastructure developers and EPC companies• Government and public-sector representatives• Shipping, storage, and logistics leadersThis ensures that every interaction carries commercial relevance, making the event highly efficient for both exhibitors and visitors.Why Dubai Matters More Than EverAs a globally connected trade and logistics hub linking the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and Africa, Dubai offers unmatched accessibility, advanced infrastructure, and a business-friendly ecosystem. The Dubai Marina location provides a premium setting that encourages high-level engagement, brand visibility, and strategic relationship-building.Setting the Tone for 2026Taking place at the start of the year, the event allows companies to define sourcing strategies early, secure partnerships ahead of project cycles, and position themselves strongly in evolving markets. With sustainability, infrastructure expansion, and trade diversification shaping industry priorities, the timing could not be more relevant.Be Part of the Global Industry ConversationWith limited exhibition space and strong international interest, early participation is already in high demand.Exhibitor, sponsor, and delegate registrations are now open.Join the platform that continues to connect products, people, and markets while shaping the future of bitumen, bio bitumen, petrochemicals, petroproducts, and logistics.For participation details, visit www.rexconferences.com

Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2025 (Highlights)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.