NEXST Brings KISS OF LIFE to Life: Debut VR Concerts on the Ultimate Web3 Entertainment Platform Building a Gateway From Web2 Fandoms to Web3 KISS OF LIFE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXT INNOVATIONS TECHNOLOGY L.L.C. (NEXST), a next-generation Web3 entertainment platform, announced a strategic partnership with KISS OF LIFE, the winner of the 2025 Asia Artist Awards “Best Musician Group.” The group will join NEXST VR LIVE as the platform’s second official collaboration artist.

NEXST VR LIVE is the immersive VR concert service within the NEXST ecosystem, supported by the $NXT token. Through this collaboration with KISS OF LIFE, NEXST continues its mission to bring large-scale global fandoms on-chain by embedding digital ownership, decentralized access, and immersive technology into entertainment experiences.

Building a Gateway From Web2 Fandoms to Web3

NEXST is an AI-, VR-, and blockchain-powered entertainment platform designed to bridge mainstream Web2 audiences into Web3 in a natural and accessible way. Rather than requiring prior crypto knowledge, NEXST leverages globally recognized artists and immersive VR content as an intuitive entry point into the decentralized ecosystem.

In July 2025, NEXST VR LIVE announced Korean girl group UNIS as its first collaboration artist, with VR content currently in production. The partnership with KISS OF LIFE is the perfect spark that kicks off the next stage of evolution at NEXST.

By centering highly interactive entertainment experiences, NEXST introduces Web3-native value propositions such as digital asset ownership and cryptocurrency-based purchases of VR content—while maintaining a seamless user experience for fans new to Web3.

At its core, NEXST delivers deeply interactive experiences with built-in Web3 value: digital asset ownership, crypto-powered VR content purchases all in a smooth, beginner-friendly package.

KISS OF LIFE: A Global Artist Leading the Next Wave of Immersive VR Lives

KISS OF LIFE is an award-winning K-pop group with approximately 9 million followers across global social platforms, known for its distinctive artistry, high-energy performances, and strong influence on global youth culture.Following their successful Japanese debut in November with a new album, they wrapped up a sold-out Japan tour in December. With each milestone, KISS OF LIFE continues to expand their international influence and solidify their place on the global stage.

Through this partnership, KISS OF LIFE’s expressive performance style and dynamic stage presence will be fully integrated into the immersive environments of NEXST VR LIVE.

Moving beyond traditional “watch-only” concert formats, fans will be able to step inside the music world itself—sharing a virtual space with the artists and engaging in a next-generation VR live experience that redefines how live music is consumed in digital environments.

Shaping the Future of Entertainment With NEXST

NEXST blends AI, VR, and Web3 to rebuild entertainment at its core: making music, live shows, and fan communities more immersive and rewarding than ever.

NEXST is expanding collaborations with more global and K-pop artists as well as premium IP to create a new paradigm where fans can discover artists, connect directly with them, and co-create shared experiences. Meanwhile, the company aims to build a sustainably scalable entertainment ecosystem that evolves alongside its global community.

For information on the NEXST token ($NXT), upcoming TGE, and the latest updates, please visit NEXST’s official channels.

Website: https://www.nexst.io

X (Twitter): https://x.com/NEXST_AI

Discord: https://discord.gg/nexst

Medium: https://medium.com/@sns.nexst

About NEXST

NEXST is an AI-driven entertainment infrastructure that transforms the full spectrum of fan experiences into on-chain, verifiable value. By blending proven Web2 models with VR, AI, gaming, and RWA ticketing, NEXST is building a new paradigm of fan continuity—a unified digital economy for global engagement.

About KISS OF LIFE

KISS OF LIFE is a multinational girl group made up of Julie (JULIE), Natty (NATTY), Belle (BELLE), and Haneul (HANEUL).

The group's name embodies their mission: to breathe new life into the world through fresh music and ignite excitement for living.

Since debuting in 2023, KISS OF LIFE has captivated K-pop fans around the world powerful choreography that far exceeds rookie expectations, alongside original and highly creative content. Beginning in Korea in October 2024, the group embarked on their world tour, “KISS OF LIFE 1ST WORLD TOUR [KISS ROAD],” traveling across North America, Europe, and Asia. Following their successful Japanese debut in November with a new album, they wrapped up a sold-out Japan tour in December. With each milestone, KISS OF LIFE continues to expand their international influence and solidify their place on the global stage.

KISS OF LIFE Official Channels

KISS OF LIFE OFFICIAL X :https://x.com/KISSOFLIFE_S2

KISS OF LIFE OFFICIAL Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/kissoflife_s2

KISS OF LIFE OFFICIAL YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@KISSOFLIFE_official

KISS OF LIFE OFFICIAL TikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@kissoflife_official

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.