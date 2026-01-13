Orbion delivers 33 Aurora propulsion modules to York Space Systems for military constellation

Our customers rely on us to provide propulsion systems that perform as expected on orbit… For Orbion, delivering flight-ready hardware is not a milestone – it’s the way we operate.”” — Brad King, co-founder and CEO of Orbion

HOUGHTON, MI, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orbion Space Technology has delivered 33 Aurora Hall-effect propulsion modules to York Space Systems (York) for use on spacecraft being built for a military constellation. Propulsion units from earlier production runs are already operating on York spacecraft in orbit.Orbion, which produces its Hall-effect electric propulsion systems through a vertically integrated, high-volume process at its facility in Houghton, Michigan, enables the reliable maneuvering and long-duration propulsion of spacecraft for commercial, civil, and national-security purposes.As part of its commitment to strengthening national space infrastructure, it is manufacturing propulsion systems for a number of upcoming U.S. defense missions. Brad King, the co-founder and CEO of Orbion, says customers trust the company because it delivers consistently.‘Our customers rely on us to provide propulsion systems that perform as expected on orbit,’ he said.‘Their confidence comes from our consistency. For Orbion, delivering flight-ready hardware is not a milestone – it’s the way we operate.’Michael Lajczok, CTO of York, said:‘Building and sustaining national security constellations requires partners who are proven on orbit and reliable in production.‘Orbion has proven to be a partner we can depend on, with the consistency and execution these missions demand.’Orbion’s structured production line allows for the steady output of flight-ready systems, with the Aurora thruster moving through design, qualification, assembly, and acceptance testing under one roof. This approach allows Orbion to standardize components, shorten lead times, and maintain quality control throughout the full lifecycle.This delivery supports national-security missions in Low Earth Orbit that require precise maneuvering, sustained propulsion, and the ability to avoid collisions reliably.Working alongside York Space Systems, Orbion’s hardware is supporting the deployment and long-term operation of the military constellation, meeting its need for stable on-orbit positioning and response mission operations.

