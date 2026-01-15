Coxwave Secures $5M Pre-Series A Funding to Advance AI Reliability and Governance

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coxwave, the company behind Coxwave Align, an AI product analytics platform, today announced the closing of $5 million in Pre-Series A funding. The round was led by L&S Venture Capital, with participation from existing investor KB Investment and new investors Hyundai Venture Investment, Hyundai Motor Company's ZERO1NE Ventures, and KDB Capital. This brings the company's total funding to $8.6 million.The investment reflects strong confidence in Coxwave's proven capabilities in AI product analytics and its strategic expansion into AI Agent Reliability and Governance, a rapidly growing market driven by enterprise demand for trustworthy AI systems. Investors cited the company's deep technical expertise in AI reliability, demonstrated success in Korea's generative AI ecosystem, and significant global market potential as key factors in their decision."AI agents are increasingly being deployed in sensitive domains like financial transactions, medical consultations, and legal review, creating urgent demand for comprehensive reliability and governance solutions," said Doohyun Jang, Executive Director at L&S Venture Capital. "Coxwave has built substantial technical capabilities and data infrastructure through its AI product analytics work, with its technology validated through collaborations with global leaders like Anthropic and NVIDIA. The company is well-positioned to meet the rapidly growing enterprise demand for AI reliability and governance."Expanding Beyond Analytics into AI Reliability and GovernanceFounded in 2021, Coxwave has built core expertise in AI product analytics and user analytics for conversational AI systems. In 2023, the company became the first in Korea to successfully exit a generative AI product. Building on this foundation, Coxwave now serves customers across edtech, AI contact centers, and financial services through its AI analytics platform and AX consulting services.The company has established strong partnerships with leading global AI companies. In 2025, Coxwave co-hosted Builder Summits and Hackathons with Anthropic and OpenAI to advance Korea's AI ecosystem, while maintaining ongoing technical collaboration with NVIDIA. In December, Coxwave was selected for the Ministry of SMEs and Startups' Scale-Up TIPS R&D program, validating its technical innovation alongside private investment and global tech partnerships.Product Roadmap: From Monitoring to Active GovernanceCoxwave Align platform currently provides user analytics and feedback-driven evaluation for conversational AI products, enabling operators to make data-driven improvements based on metrics like conversation satisfaction and user interaction patterns.The company is now extending beyond monitoring into active AI agent governance. The enhanced platform will track agent behavior in real-time, detect anomalies, and enable immediate intervention when issues arise. This positions Align as "AI guardrails" for production environments, helping enterprises establish robust AI governance frameworks.Simultaneously, Coxwave is scaling its AX consulting business, which has successfully delivered projects across e-commerce, public sector, and professional services. To date, the company has worked with clients globally, including PwC India, Meta, Microsoft, and Economic Times, helping them integrate AI capabilities into their core operations."Our goal is to strengthen both AI reliability technology and AX consulting to help our clients establish leadership in their respective industries through AI," said Joowon Kim, CEO of Coxwave. "This investment will enable us to advance our technical capabilities and support more companies in achieving successful AI transformation with our proven expertise."About CoxwaveCoxwave develops AI reliability and analytics solutions that enable enterprises to build and operate trustworthy AI systems. Through its Coxwave Align platform and AI transformation consulting services, the company helps organizations across education, customer service, finance, and other sectors successfully implement and optimize conversational AI. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Seoul, Coxwave partners with global technology leaders including Anthropic, OpenAI, and NVIDIA.To learn more visit: https://www.coxwave.com/ Address: 10F, 23 Yeouidaebang-ro 69-gil, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

