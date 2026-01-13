Pueblo County Becomes First in Colorado to Use Blitz AI to Accelerate Building Permit Reviews

Compliance Infrastructure for Development Services

Colorado adopts AI to accelerate building permits, improve compliance, predictability, and housing delivery, thanks to Pueblo County’s partnership with Blitz AI

Pueblo County is committed to modernizing how we serve the public, and Blitz’s plan-check AI is a key step in that transformation.” — Carmen Howard, Planning Director of Pueblo County

PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pueblo County, CO - Pueblo County Building Department is taking a major step towards faster and more predictable building permits by becoming the first jurisdiction in Colorado to partner with Blitz AI, the leading AI Compliance Infrastructure technology for development services in the US.

Blitz AI is an award-winning, patented technology that is built specifically for local governments. It supports residential and commercial building code reviews and will integrate into Pueblo County’s existing OpenGov permitting system, allowing the technology to operate within established workflows without disrupting how staff or applicants interact with the permitting process.

Historically, county staff have had to manually review applications to identify errors and non-compliances, often leading to repeated back-and-forth between applicants and the department. Blitz AI automatically flags missing information and errors in submissions, helping applicants submit complete plans the first time around. Additionally, Blitz AI also serves as an AI assistant to the department officials, by automating plan reviews and checking the submissions against local and state building codes for compliance. This initiative will benefit the citizens directly through the shorter permit cycle, as well as give the county staff more time for community development work.

“Permitting delays are not inevitable. They are a systems problem, and they can be fixed, as we are demonstrating across the nation,” said Arjun Choudhary, CEO of Blitz AI. “Local governments can modernize permit review without adding burden to staff or applicants. By reducing uncertainty and accelerating housing and development, these improvements directly support greater affordability for residents. We invite jurisdictions across the country to engage with solutions that deliver measurable, real-world results.”

“Pueblo County is committed to modernizing how we serve the public, and Blitz’s plan-check AI is a key step in that transformation. By identifying issues up front and automating early-stage review, we expect to save applicants weeks in the plan review process—translating to real savings in both time and money. This shift supports our goal of moving from a reactive, compliance-only model to a proactive, solutions-focused system that still protects public safety. We’re proud to be Blitz’s first Colorado customer and excited for the impact this will have on our community”, said Carmen Howard, Planning Director of Pueblo County.

This deployment reflects a broader shift among local governments toward modernizing compliance processes to better support housing delivery, economic development, and community growth.

Blitz AI is the first-of-its-kind Compliance Infrastructure for Development Services that helps local governments modernize how development laws are reviewed for near instantaneous feedback. By bringing clarity and consistency to the compliance reviews & workflows, Blitz enables faster, more predictable outcomes while preserving human judgment and accountability.

