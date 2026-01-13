Neakasa Concludes CES 2026 With Strong Visitor Engagement Around Smart Pet and Home Care Innovations

LAS VAGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, a brand focused on smart pet and home care solutions, has successfully concluded its participation at CES 2026, held from January 6 to January 9 in Las Vegas. Over the four-day exhibition, Neakasa welcomed steady foot traffic at its booth, engaging visitors, media, and industry professionals through live demonstrations and hands-on product experiences.

Product Highlights and On-Site Engagement

Throughout CES 2026, Neakasa’s booth attracted steady attention, with visitors gathering to observe live demonstrations and engage in hands-on experiences. Several key products stood out for their strong on-site response.

Neakasa AirStep, the brand’s newly launched air-purifying cat litter step, was among the first products to draw interest from attendees. Positioned at the litter box entrance, AirStep combines odor management and litter tracking control in a single unit. Visitors expressed interest in its integrated approach to improving the litter area without relying on separate air purifiers.

The first public appearance of Neakasa Riko, a smart wet food feeder that prepares meals fresh at mealtime, generated active discussion throughout the show. Attendees were particularly interested in its ability to support up to 10 days of autonomous feeding for a single adult cat, frequently stopping to ask how it differs from traditional dry food feeders or refrigerated wet food dispensers.

“One of the most interesting parts for me is that it prepares each meal fresh instead of storing wet food,” said one attendee.

Neakasa confirmed that Riko is planned to launch on Kickstarter soon.

Neakasa M1 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box also maintained steady interest among pet parents for its open-top design and low-maintenance use. Live demonstrations of the Neakasa Magic 1 Vacuum Steamer consistently drew crowds. Visitors responded positively to the simplicity of the process and the vacuum-assisted design.

“I didn’t expect it to be that straightforward,” noted a visitor after trying the Magic 1. “It feels like something I could actually use every day.”

Interactive Booth Experience

Live demonstrations, on-site raffles, and interactive activities helped create an engaging atmosphere at Neakasa’s booth throughout CES 2026. The brand also welcomed back DanDan, its mascot character inspired by Neakasa’s own office cat, who interacted with visitors and offered photo opportunities and Neakasa-themed gifts during select activities.

Overall, the strong response at CES 2026 underscored the market’s enthusiasm for products designed around real-life needs—solutions that aim to make everyday routines simpler, more comfortable, and easier to manage. As Neakasa continues to grow across pet care and home care categories, the brand remains focused on developing practical products guided by everyday user experience.

For more information about Neakasa and its product lineup, please visit neakasa.com or neakasa.de.

