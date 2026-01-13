GSL Energy 125kW / 261kWh All-in-One Liquid-Cooling High-Voltage Energy Storage System

261kWh liquid-cooled energy storage industrial and commercial system A manufacturer of 125kv/261kwh industrial and commercial energy storage systems in China

CHINA, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSL Energy proudly introduces the new 125kW / 261kWh all-in-one liquid-cooling high-voltage energy storage system. It employs 52.24kWh HV LFP314Ah battery modules, an 832V high-voltage architecture, and integrates a PCS (Power Conversion System), intelligent EMS (Energy Management System), liquid cooling unit, and multi-level safety protections. This system provides a comprehensive energy solution for commercial & industrial applications, micro-grids, new energy projects, and integrated solar+storage+charging projects.The system supports customized configurations, allowing flexible capacity and power combinations based on customer needs. It meets short-term and long-term AC/DC power distribution requirements while optimizing energy consumption, reducing operational costs, enhancing economic returns, effectively cutting carbon emissions, and enabling green, sustainable development.Core AdvantagesSafety & LongevityHigh-quality REPT LiFePO₄ cells with inherently excellent safety performance.Cycle life ≥8000 cycles, with over 10 years warranty.Pack-level liquid cooling integrated with a fire protection system to mitigate thermal runaway risk.Comprehensive protection strategy supporting diverse scenarios: C&I, micro-grids, farms, villas, etc.Intelligent Thermal Control & StabilityBuilt-in liquid cooling unit ensures temperature difference ≤3°C within a single battery pack.Precise temperature control extends battery life by over 20%.Stable operation within ambient temperatures from -30°C to +55°C.Balanced temperature of key components (IGBT, reactor, capacitors) ensures long-term reliable operation.High Integration & Flexible ScalabilityIntegrated PCS, BMS, EMS, liquid cooling unit, and fire protection system.Pre-assembled, plug-and-play design reduces on-site installation and system integration risks.Modular structure supports multiple parallel units, scalable up to 16 units per system.Flexible system configuration facilitates future expansion and maintenance.Intelligent EMS ManagementCloud-based energy management platform enables remote monitoring and smart O&M.Supports device status monitoring, fault alarms, economic dispatch, and data analysis.Offers multiple control strategies: peak shaving & valley filling, anti-reverse power flow, renewable energy consumption, demand management, and grid-tied/off-grid control.User-friendly operation via Web, APP, and Mini-Program with automatic anomaly alerts.Multi-Scenario Application Value🔹 Peak-Valley ArbitrageLeverage electricity price differences: charge during off-peak hours and discharge during peak hours to reduce overall electricity costs and enhance investment returns.🔹 Demand Management / Dynamic Capacity ExpansionRelease stored energy during peak demand to flatten the load curve, avoiding transformer overload and peak demand charges, thereby saving operational costs.🔹 Backup PowerMillisecond-level switching to critical loads (e.g., production lines, data centers, communication equipment) during grid anomalies or outages, ensuring production continuity and business security.🔹 Renewable Energy ConsumptionPair with PV systems to store excess daytime generation for use at night or on cloudy days, increasing the self-consumption rate to over 80% and reducing losses from low-price feed-in of surplus power.🔹 Demand Response & Peak ShavingRespond to grid dispatch, participate in peak shaving and valley filling, providing grid ancillary services while earning subsidy revenues.🔹 Anti-Reverse Power Flow FunctionMonitor load power in real-time, dynamically adjust system output to ensure zero power feedback to the grid, meeting grid connection safety and compliance requirements.System ComponentsLiquid-Cooling High-Voltage Module: 52.24kWh HV LFP314Ah cells, 832V high-voltage architecture, high energy density, modular and scalable.PCS (Power Conversion System): Supports PQ / VF / VSG modes, grid-tied/off-grid switching, black start capability.Liquid Cooling Unit: Precise temperature control ensures optimal battery operating range, prolongs lifespan, and enhances safety.EMS (Energy Management System): Cloud-based intelligent dispatch, remote monitoring, data analysis, and economic optimization.Battery High-Voltage Box: Core power distribution hub integrating circuit breakers, relays, fuses, and control units.Fire Protection System: Smoke + temperature sensors with pack-level aerosol fire suppression linkage.Dehumidification System: Semiconductor cooling dehumidification prevents insulation aging and equipment damage.Smart Meter & AC Combiner Box: High-precision power monitoring, bi-directional metering, anti-reverse power flow, and multiple protections.Global Certifications & Confidence AssuranceMultiple international certifications including IEC/EN62619, IEC/EN60730, UN38.3, UN3480, IEC/EN62477, IEC/EN61000, IEC/UL60730, GB/T36276, providing professional assurance for your energy storage investment.Experience the New Era of Energy Management NowThe GSL Energy 125kW / 261kWh all-in-one liquid-cooling high-voltage energy storage system merges high-voltage modules with smart management technology. It is more than just an energy storage device; it is an intelligent energy management platform.The system optimizes energy consumption, reduces electricity costs, secures critical loads, improves renewable energy utilization rates, and meets the comprehensive demands of micro-grid and integrated solar+storage+charging projects. It delivers long-term economic benefits and sustainable value for enterprises and projects.

