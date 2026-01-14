Standing up to doping: 185 whistleblower reports made to UK Anti-Doping in 2025

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) received 185 reports of suspected doping across 25 sports in 2025 through its Protect Your Sport whistleblowing initiative.

UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whistleblowers can share their suspicions of doping anonymously with UKAD via a range of methods. Across 2025 the online form was the most popular reporting platform, with 92 reports coming in via this route. The second most popular was WhatsApp and SMS with a combined 55 reports received. In addition, 27 reports were made by email, and 11 by telephone hotline.The figures demonstrate growing confidence in anonymous reporting since Protect Your Sport launched in November 2020, with a consistently strong number of reports coming in, starting at 75 reports in 2021, 110 in 2022, 184 in 2023, and 211 in 2024.Mario Theophanous, Head of Intelligence and Investigations at UKAD, said: “Seeing yet another year of consistently high reports coming in has been positive, it shows that individuals feel safe coming to us and that they want to protect the integrity of their sport.”After being introduced in 2024, the WhatsApp and SMS reporting channels allow UKAD’s Investigators to respond in real time to the whistleblower, whilst never being able to see their name or number.Mario continued: “Introducing WhatsApp and SMS has been incredibly valuable, it’s rapidly becoming one of our most used platforms for reporting doping suspicions and allows us to ask additional questions if required, all whilst maintaining the person’s anonymity.“Throughout 2026 we will be continuing our efforts to provide new resources and tools that help to reduce barriers to reporting, because the information we receive can be vital in helping us to disrupt and deny doping in sport.”15 individuals were sanctioned in the UK last year for Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs). Two of those were charged with ADRVs after UKAD received a report via Protect Your Sport. In addition to helping UKAD investigate and catch those doping, reporting also helps it to carry out its targeted testing programme across more than 50 sports, and to intervene and disrupt potential future doping.Individuals can report doping suspicions to UKAD's Protect Your Sport by:• WhatsApp or SMS: 07822 023233• Email: pys@reportdoping.com• Online form: search 'Protect Your Sport'• Phone: 0800 032 2332UKAD encourages anyone with suspicions, no matter how small, to come forward.

