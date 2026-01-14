TNW Council is an invitation-only community for founders and technology executives. Members contribute to TNW through editorial participation, connect with peers, and receive VIP access to TNW events.” — Alexandru Stan, CEO at The Next Web

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Next Web today announces the launch of TNW Council. A private membership community created for founders and executives leading technology companies.TNW Council is limited to 1000 members globally. Each member is selected through an application and review process. The council is designed to bring together experienced leaders who want peer conversations, meaningful connections, and visibility through editorial and event participation.Members of TNW Council gain editorial participation opportunities across The Next Web, access to curated expert panels, and verified executive profiles on the TNW platform. Members receive priority access to TNW conferences, invitations to private gatherings and closed sessions, and entry to a curated network of founders and senior executives. Each member is issued an official TNW Council badge.Each member receives an official TNW Council badge and gains VIP access to TNW conferences, invitations to private events and closed sessions, membership in a curated private council network, and access to TNW Concierge for high-touch support.TNW Council membership is open to founders and executives at technology companies with a minimum of €1M in annual recurring revenue. Applicants must hold a decision-making leadership role. An internal selection committee reviews all applications.Applications for founding members are now open here About The Next WebThe Next Web is a global media and events company serving the international technology ecosystem. TNW delivers news and storytelling across startups, SaaS, AI, and digital innovation. TNW also hosts conferences and private gatherings connecting founders, investors, and business leaders worldwide.

