The Winter Fancy Faire in San Diego: a new milestone for the Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO

With “The Eu Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO”, the Made in Europe cured meat culinary delights continue its trade mission.

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- European charcuterie excellence has arrived at the Winter Fancy Faire in San Diego: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO continues its mission in the United States, returning to exhibit at one of the most important events on the US market dedicated to culinary delights.Following Summer Fancy Food in New York, Winter Fancy Faire, which is taking place in these daysat the San Diego Convention Centre, is further proof of the Carpegna Consortium's commitment to showcasing the unique characteristics that make its cured ham a gem in the world of quality charcuterie: a centuries-old artisan tradition, rigorous production standards with a slow curing process lasting more than 14 months, and a delicate, sweet but slightly spicy flavour.“The 2025 edition attracted over 8,000 buyers and 13,000 participants, confirming its status as a first-class platform for the internationalisation of Made in Europe products through the presentation of authentic, high-quality European foodstuffs. That is why, as part of our promotional programme “The Eu Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO”, we believe that this event is strategic to expanding and reinforcing our presence in the United States, targeting the main buyers on the West Coast in this particular context. However, it is not just a question of establishing valuable trade relationships, but also of highlighting the premium quality of a PDO-certified foodstuff that is authentic, traceable and made according to traditional methods," says Marco Pulici, vice-president of the Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO Consortium.During these three days of the fair, at stand 1005 in Entrance Hall C, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is welcoming visitors with a tasting session held by Davide Carminati, a professional pork butcher who, thanks to his mastery of the art of hand-slicing, will help visitors appreciate the freshness and delicate texture of a freshly cut slice of ham.All appointments and events organised by Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO as part of the project “The Eu Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO” co-funded by the European Union can be viewed both on the official project website www.gemham.eu and on the Instagram account @consorzio_carpegna.

