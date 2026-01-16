Rosec Jewels Announces Valentine's Day Sale on Fine Jewelry and Engagement Rings

Valentines day sale-Rosec Jewels Rosec Jewels

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosec Jewels, a renowned name in lab-grown diamond, Moissanite, and gemstone jewelry, announces a sale on their beautiful collection of engagement rings wedding bands , and fine jewelry pieces to celebrate love and propose on Valentine's Day. Today's announcement includes a special promotion that goes until February 14, 2026, giving couples and gift-givers alike access to lab-created diamond and moissanite jewelry at discounted rates.According to Ankit Gupta, CEO of Rosec Jewels, "One of the most personalized opportunities for buying jewelry on a commercial level is Valentine's Day, and we aimed to make high-quality jewelry pieces more accessible. The sale signifies the opening of a new chapter for our archetype of beautiful jewelry in today's world, governed by bolder values surrounding sustainability and transparency.The collection features heart-theme rings, pendants, and earrings, in Moissanite, lab-grown diamond, and natural gemstone, especially emeralds & rubies. This selection of Valentine's Day jewelry gifts is as beautifully crafted as they are within reach, when love and intimacy with fine jewelry come calling.Styles range from vintage-inspired settings to modern minimalist designs available to customers shopping for engagement rings during the promotion. The collection consists of rings in 14k and 18k gold with a center stone weight that ranges from 0.5 to 3 carats. Coupled with the engagement ring offerings is a set of well-curated gift guides for necklaces, bracelets, and, of course, timeless picks for Valentine’s Day rings.The Valentine's Day sale offers tiered discounts based on purchase amount, with savings of up to 10% on select items, along with free half-carat moissanite stud earrings. During the limited-time offer, every order includes free shipping and complimentary gift packaging. All handcrafted items carry certification and a lifetime warranty—perfect for peace of mind with every gift they give.Accessing The Valentine SaleCustomers can view the full Valentine collection and new promotional pricing at www.rosecjewels.com Target's special Valentine's Day center includes curated gift guides based on the type of jewelry, price level, and even gemstone preference.Shoppers can also reach out to the Rosec Jewels customer service team for queries related to jewelry or stones. Through February 14, 2026, all promotional discounts will be automatically applied at checkout.About Rosec JewelsRosec Jewels sells fine jewellery with lab-grown diamonds, lab-grown diamond alternatives, and high-end desired gemstones. Located in New York, this brand offers handcrafted engagement rings, wedding bands, and fine jewelry made with modern consumers in mind — eco-conscious, transparent, and a fan of quality craftsmanship.

