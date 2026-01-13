Triangle Brokerages Are Losing Time and Deals to Fragmented Tech Systems, Says EasyDigz and Doorify Webinar

Insights shared during an EasyDigz‑led webinar highlighted how disconnected systems are slowing response times for local real estate brokers.

CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, NC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EasyDigz , a modern, all‑in‑one real estate platform, in partnership with Doorify MLS, hosted an educational webinar examining how fragmented technology systems are affecting lead response, productivity, and revenue for real estate brokerages operating in the Triangle. The webinar, titled The 2026 Central NC Broker’s Guide to Digital Lead Management, focused on the operational challenges brokers face when managing leads across multiple disconnected tools.The session was led by Michael Walliser, CEO of EasyDigz, who walked participants through common scenarios faced by Triangle brokerages managing customer relationship management, transaction workflows, marketing, websites, and lead generation across multiple systems. Insights shared during the webinar showed that these disconnected tools often require significant manual effort, slowing response times and increasing the risk of lost opportunities. This challenge mirrors broader industry trends. According to the National Association of REALTORS® 2025 Realtor Technology Survey , 66% of REALTORSadopt new technology primarily to save time.The Hidden Cost of Fragmented Brokerage TechnologyLive polls conducted with webinar participants indicated that many brokers are managing their businesses across roughly five separate tools. Examples discussed during the session showed that Triangle brokerages often spend between $700 and $800 per month on software that still requires agents to manually move information between platforms.In one scenario shared during the webinar, processing a single incoming lead could take up to 45 minutes when data must be copied across systems, giving competing agents time to respond first and secure appointments. Over time, these inefficiencies add up. Webinar examples illustrated how brokers spending just 15 minutes of manual work per lead can lose weeks of productive time over the course of a year. In a market where average commissions are around $10,000, even one missed transaction per quarter can result in approximately $40,000 in lost annual income.“What we consistently see is that brokers aren’t short on technology, but their tools don’t work together,” said Michael Walliser, CEO of EasyDigz. “When systems are disconnected, response times slow down, and in competitive markets like the Triangle, that delay often determines who wins the business.”Why Speed Matters in the Triangle MarketThe impact of fragmented systems is intensified by local market dynamics. The Raleigh‑Durham area continues to attract new residents at a steady pace, with 47 people moving into the region each day. Many buyers relocating to the Triangle submit inquiries late at night or early in the morning without an existing relationship with an agent. As discussed during the webinar, faster response times significantly improve the chances of engagement, and in many cases, the first response secures the appointment. During the webinar, examples were shared showing how some brokerages have been able to respond to new inquiries in as little as 60 seconds by reducing manual steps and system fragmentation.Polls conducted during the session reflected these realities, with brokers citing inconsistent follow‑up, poor communication between platforms, and limited visibility into the return on their technology investments as recurring challenges. Speakers noted that these issues are symptoms of broader system fragmentation rather than isolated process failures.How Triangle Brokers Are RespondingTo address these challenges, the webinar outlined a framework being adopted by high‑performing Triangle brokerages. The approach focuses on instant lead capture and response, automated long‑term lead nurture over the typical 30‑ to 90‑day buying cycle, and structured follow‑up systems designed to ensure no lead is missed. Live demonstrations during the session showed how these workflows can reduce manual work while supporting timely, consistent communication with prospective buyers.The discussion concluded with a broader look at how consolidating systems can help brokers spend less time managing software and more time serving clients in a fast‑moving local market.EasyDigz also shared plans to continue the discussion through two additional educational webinars for Triangle brokers. Upcoming sessions will focus on practical lead conversion strategies and a hands-on workshop covering lead activation workflows, building on themes raised during the initial webinar.Brokerages interested in learning more can access the full session and supporting materials by clicking here for the webinar recording. About EasyDigzEasyDigz is a modern, all-in-one real estate platform designed to support growing brokerages. It connects transactions, marketing automation, and team collaboration in a single, intuitive system built around brokerage workflows. By removing friction from day-to-day operations, EasyDigz enables teams to move faster, improve visibility across deals, and scale their business with confidence. To learn more, visit www.easydigz.com About Doorify MLSAbout Doorify MLS: Doorify MLS is the operating system for over 15,000 real estate brokers and agents in five REALTORassociations in and beyond the Research Triangle area. Doorify's mission of advancing equity, supporting community, and delivering excellence promotes a progressive future in real estate. 