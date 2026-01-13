Uber-for-Content Platform Beige AI Proves Real-Time Marketplace at CES 2026

Creative Strategy Studios interviews executives from Pliyt, an autonomous urban mobility company, at CES 2026 while a Beige AI videographer captures the discussion. AI Founder and CEO Kawser Khan with company advisor Cedric the Entertainer at Beige AI studios in Los Angeles. Behind the scenes at Beige AI's Los Angeles production studio during a content session with Cedric the Entertainer.

Los Angeles creative technology company with 4,000+ clients served, addresses critical content challenges for exhibitors at record-breaking CES 2026

CES 2026 made the content gap painfully clear. World-class innovators unveiled game-changing technology, but without instant storytelling tools, those breakthroughs fade quickly.” — Kawser Khan

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of CES 2026 , the largest post-pandemic edition of the show, with more than 148,000 attendees, over 4,100 exhibitors including 1,200 startups, and more than 2.6 million net square feet of innovation, thousands of brands and founders invested heavily in booths, product launches, and AI and robotics demonstrations. Yet many lacked the ability to professionally capture those high-stakes moments in real time for press, investors, and global audiences. Beige AI , a Los Angeles-based creative technology company that has powered video production for brands including Google, Amazon, Chase, DHL, and Rolls-Royce, validated its on-demand content marketplace through high-impact deployments at CES 2026. Partnering with accredited press outlet Creative Strategy Studios , Beige AI delivered vetted videographers and production crews on ultra-short notice, directly addressing a major pain point in the estimated $100 billion global event content market: instant, reliable access to trusted professionals without advance planning, travel logistics, or last-minute scrambling."CES 2026 made the content gap painfully clear," said Kawser Khan, Founder and CEO of Beige AI. "World-class innovators unveiled game-changing technology, but without instant storytelling tools, those breakthroughs fade quickly. Beige AI turns fleeting moments into lasting assets in hours, not weeks."Throughout the event, Beige AI connected with more than 20 founders and companies across next-generation vehicle unveilings, AI and robotics showcases, and startup pitch activations. The platform supported live content capture for interviews, demonstrations, and product launches, providing immediate value to teams seeking to maximize visibility during the show.The marketplace proved its value under real-world conditions during CES Media Days. When Creative Strategy Studios' primary cameraman became unavailable with less than 12 hours' notice, Beige AI rapidly dispatched a professional videographer who delivered pressure-tested footage on schedule."CES moves at breakneck speed, and reliable last-minute production teams are rare," said Heather Richmond, CEO of Creative Strategy Studios. "Beige AI not only filled the gap, but elevated our coverage with exceptional execution."Unlike traditional agencies, Beige AI's marketplace is built for speed, flexibility, and quality. The platform leverages more than eight years of production infrastructure, a global network of vetted creators, and proven results for over 4,000 clients since the company's founding in 2017. Companies and founders can book on-site teams instantly, while creators gain streamlined access to high-caliber opportunities at major global events.Following CES 2026, Beige AI plans to expand its on-demand marketplace across major international conferences spanning technology, AI, robotics, sports, and culture.High-res B-roll, select CES footage captured via the platform, and the full case study are available upon request.About Beige AIBeige AI is a Los Angeles-based creative technology company founded in 2017 by Kawser Khan. The company operates across video production, live events, and post-production, supporting brands, creators, and cultural organizations. With more than 4,000 clients served, including Google, Amazon, Chase, DHL, Rolls-Royce, and Passes, Beige AI operates a growing network of studios and production locations across major global markets. Cedric the Entertainer serves as an advisor to the company.About Creative Strategy StudiosCreative Strategy Studios is a Los Angeles-based, globally operating strategic advisory and media firm. The company supports founders and leadership teams at critical moments of market entry, validation, and scale through brand positioning, go-to-market strategy, and high-impact execution. At CES 2026, Creative Strategy Studios participated as accredited press, providing direct access to founders, product launches, and live demonstrations across emerging technology, mobility, and AI sectors.

