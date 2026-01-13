Incorpify AI Partners with YallaCompare to Enhance Client Access to Insurance Solutions Across the GCC

Luca Rubino, CEO at Incorpify AI - Luke Craven, CCO at YallaCompare Kai Schildhauer, COO at Incorpify AI - Luke Craven, CCO at YallaCompare Incorpify AI & YallaCompare

Partnership marks another step in Incorpify AI’s journey toward becoming the all-in-one AI platform for business needs

By partnering with YallaCompare, we’re using AI to connect our clients with the right insurance solutions, reinforcing Incorpify AI’s mission to deliver intelligent, end-to-end business management.” — Luca Rubino

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incorpify AI , the AI-powered platform redefining company incorporation, structuring, and compliance for founders and businesses across the GCC, today announced a strategic partnership with YallaCompare, a leading insurance comparison platform in the region.The partnership enables Incorpify AI to extend its service offering by providing existing clients, both companies and individuals, with streamlined access to best-in-market insurance policies across all major insurance categories, while maintaining Incorpify AI’s core focus on intelligent business enablement.The collaboration positions both companies to capitalize on significant market momentum. The GCC artificial intelligence market is projected to grow to USD 22.4 billion by 2033. Concurrently, the Middle East InsurTech market is valued at USD 12.09 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 18.23 billion by 2030, driven by mandatory health and motor insurance programs and accelerating digital adoption across the region.Rather than adding complexity, the collaboration reinforces Incorpify AI’s position as a trusted long-term partner for entrepreneurs and companies operating in the GCC, offering curated access to essential services through a carefully selected network of partners.Like Careem’s transformation into a super-app, Incorpify AI is methodically building a unified platform where businesses can handle every essential requirement in one place.Executive Commentary“YallaCompare brings deep insurance market expertise and technology-led comparison capabilities, enabling Incorpify AI clients to efficiently evaluate and secure health, business, motor, home, and travel insurance from leading providers across the GCC. This partnership is another step toward Incorpify AI’s 360-degree support model for business owners,” said Luca Rubino , CEO of Incorpify AI. By collaborating with YallaCompare, we strengthen our ecosystem while maintaining our global focus and standards.”“Incorpify AI works with a highly sophisticated client base,” said Luke Craven, Chief Commercial Officer at YallaCompare. “By partnering with them, we’re delivering insurance solutions in a way that aligns with how modern companies and individuals expect to operate: fast, informed, and frictionless.”About Incorpify AIIncorpify AI is an AI-powered platform specializing in company incorporation, structuring, and compliance across the GCC and USA. Built for founders, SMEs, and international businesses, Incorpify AI combines advanced technology with expert execution to simplify complex regulatory processes.About YallaCompareYallaCompare is a leading insurance comparison platform in the GCC, helping companies and individuals identify and secure the most suitable insurance policies from top providers with transparency and confidence.

