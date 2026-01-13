The 'Good' Cartel: How One Maltese Startup is Smashing the Supply Chain Status Quo

The sun sets on high markups. Cartel 72 invites contractors to join the supply rebellion. We cut the middleman so you don't have to pay him. Factory Direct to Malta, premium steel and materials, straight from the source to your site. Cartel 72: Est. 2018. The official mark of Malta's first procurement aggregator.

Disrupting the status quo: Cartel 72 unites Maltese contractors to cut material costs through the power of collective procurement.

We aren't just a supplier; we are a movement. We are organizing purchasing power to finally smash the status quo for Maltese contractors.” — Gianluca Vella Valletta, Founder of Cartel 72

PIETA, MALTA, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construction in Malta is tough. The margins are tight, the logistics are a nightmare, and for too long, independent contractors have been at the mercy of a supply chain that simply doesn’t care about them. Enter Cartel 72 In an industry ruled by slow-moving giants and inflated middleman fees, a new player has arrived to flip the script. Cartel 72 has officially launched as Malta’s first-ever procurement aggregator , and they aren’t just entering the market—they are kicking down the door.Strength in NumbersThe concept is as rebellious as it is brilliant: Organized purchasing power.For decades, only the largest developers had the capital to command factory-direct pricing. The independent contractor was left fighting for scraps, paying premiums to importers and distributors who added markups without adding value.Cartel 72 disrupts this archaic model by aggregating the buying power of multiple contractors. By pooling demand, they force the market to treat a group of independents with the same respect—and pricing—usually reserved for industry titans.+1"We aren't just a supplier; we are a movement," says a spokesperson for the brand. "We’re cutting out the bloated middle layers of the supply chain and passing those savings directly to the people who actually build this country. It’s about time the little guy had the biggest stick."The "Near-Shore First" StrategyWhile the rest of the world complains about Red Sea delays and Asian freight bottlenecks, Cartel 72 has already pivoted. Their "Near-Shore First" strategy aggressively targets accessible regional markets like Turkey and Egypt.By bypassing long-haul freight routes, they are securing high-quality steel rebar, premium finishing products, and construction consumables with rapid turnaround times. They aren’t waiting for the global supply chain to fix itself; they are building a new one that works for Malta.Malta First, Europe NextCartel 72 is proudly Maltese, born out of the specific frustrations of the local market. But the vision is continental. This launch marks the beginning of a roadmap designed to expand this aggregator model across the European Union, proving that a lean, aggressive procurement strategy can work anywhere.Join the RebellionThe industry is changing. The days of accepting high "landed costs" as a fact of life are over. Cartel 72 is inviting contractors to stop overpaying and start procuring with power.They are building a community of builders who refuse to be squeezed by the status quo. If you want to keep your cash flow healthy and your projects moving, it’s time to join the cartel.See how we are rewriting the rules of procurement at cartel72.com.

