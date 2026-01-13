Italy–U.S. Biotech, Pharma and Investment Leaders Together in San Francisco During JPM Week at 'Italy on the Move'

Italy on the Move's last event in 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing together public institutions, companies and investors to deepen the dialogue between Italy and the United States on innovation and investment opportunities in life sciences: that is the goal of the ninth edition of Italy on the Move, taking place on January 14 in San Francisco. The event is organized by the Italian Trade Agency, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, the Consulate General of Italy in San Francisco, Invest in Italy, and leading industry associations from the sector.Italy on the Move is held alongside the 44th J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference, scheduled in San Francisco from January 12 to 15, 2026—one of the world’s key gatherings for the global healthcare, biotech and investment community, drawing thousands of industry participants and a dense calendar of meetings and side events across the city.Staged in conjunction with the conference as an Italy-promoted side event, Italy on the Move aims to strengthen collaboration between Italian and American players by convening Life Sciences stakeholders and highlighting Italy’s role as an international partner in the sector. Hosted at INNOVIT – Italian Innovation and Culture Hub in San Francisco, the initiative is part of the Italian Trade Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s broader efforts to elevate Italian biotech companies on the international stage. The event brings together dozens of leading actors from Italy’s life sciences ecosystem and their U.S. counterparts in the Bay Area, as part of the strategic actions identified by the National Working Table for the Internationalization of Industries in the Biotechnology Sector. It also sits within a broader calendar of initiatives that reach major global hubs, with the aim of translating into the U.S. market the strategic directions developed by the think tank coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, while encouraging new industrial and scientific partnerships.The event will convene more than 200 institutional representatives and leaders from the biotech, pharma and investment ecosystems across Italy and the United States. The program will open with remarks by Massimo Carnelos, Consul General of Italy in San Francisco, followed by Sergio Strozzi, Head of Innovation, Technology and Startups at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. A session focused on Italy’s life sciences ecosystem and public support tools will follow, featuring Augusto Reggiani, Director of the Office for FDI Attraction at the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (STCAIE) and Senior Advisor for Golden Power policies. The institutional segment will conclude with Erica Di Giovancarlo, Trade Commissioner ITA New York Office and Executive Director for the ITA Network in the USA.At the center of the program is the roundtable “Invest in Innovation: The Italian Life Science Momentum,” moderated by David Whelan (Managing Director, Bespoke Strategy), with participants including Lucia Faccio (CEO, Genespire), Bryan Giraudo (CFO & COO, Gossamer Bio), Karthic Jayaraman (Partner, TPG Capital), Natalia Misciattelli (CEO, AAVantgarde), Pierluigi Paracchi (CEO & Chairman, Genenta Science; Chairman, Praexidia Foundation), Mario Scuderi (Senior Partner, CDP Venture Capital), David Talbot (Associate Vice President, International Government Affairs, Eli Lilly) and Mauro Piacentini (Vice President and Scientific Director, Heal Italia Foundation).The program will also feature a pitch session with Luca Emili (Chairman, InSilicoTrials Technologies), Massimiliano Clamer, PhD (Chairman, Immagina Biotechnology), Enzo Troncone (CEO and founder, Butterfly Decisions) and Leandro Agrò (Relationship manager, It’s Prodigy), followed by a networking moment.Market indicators underscore the strategic scale of Italy’s life sciences industry: the sector generates more than €237 billion in annual turnover—nearly 10% of GDP—and employs 1.8 million people. Nearly 131 Italian life sciences companies report annual revenues above €100 million.In biotech, as of 2024 the sector recorded turnover of more than €47.5 billion, equivalent to 2.23% of national GDP, with R&D investments reaching approximately €2 billion. In pharma, production value stands at nearly €56 billion (Farmindustria), and exports reached €54 billion in 2024. Italy’s exports of medical and pharmaceutical goods rose +65% between 2019 and 2024.In 2024 Italy invested $76.7 billion in the United States, while the United States invested $22.4 billion in Italy—underscoring the growth potential for U.S. investment in the country.

