25% of Michigan homes have elevated levels of radon, a cancer-causing radioactive gas

January is Radon Action Month, a time to learn about the dangers of this cancer-causing radioactive gas. Nationally, about 7% of homes have elevated radon levels, compared to an estimated 25% of homes in Michigan.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas produced by the natural decay of uranium found in all soil types. Radon gas enters buildings from the soil and can accumulate to high concentrations indoors. You cannot see, smell, or taste radon, and there are no short-term side effects that could cause alarm or warn of its presence.

Long-term exposure to radon increases the risk of developing lung cancer, which accounts for more deaths in both men and women than any other form of cancer in the United States, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). The department aims to increase awareness of health risks associated with elevated indoor radon levels, promote home testing, and encourage citizens to take action to reduce exposure, if elevated radon levels are found.

Behind smoking, radon is the leading cause of lung cancer for nonsmokers and is considered a leading indoor environmental cause of cancer deaths in the United States. Current and former smokers have significantly higher radon-induced lung cancer risks.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that radon is responsible for about 21,000 lung cancer deaths in the United States each year.

Radon testing continues to be important as many Michiganders statewide remain unaware of the hidden dangers of exposure to radioactive radon gas. Testing is easy, inexpensive, and is the only way to determine if a radon problem exists.

Residents are encouraged to test for radon every two years, even if a radon mitigation system is currently installed in the home. This is to make sure that radon levels remain below the EPA action level of 4 picocuries per liter of air (4 pCi/L). In Michigan, approximately one in every four Michigan homes are projected to have radon levels exceeding 4 pCi/L. Elevated radon levels have been found in all 83 Michigan counties.

Radon poses a serious public health threat in our communities statewide, but high indoor radon concentrations are also easily fixed. This year, residents have several ways to learn more about radon in Michigan:

EGLE has produced a four-part podcast series moderated by Jerry Hodak. This series covers many common interest topics such as radon origins and health effects; radon testing best practices; test results and radon reduction methods; and retesting frequency and mitigation system maintenance. Check out the podcast series.

EGLE also has an interactive map of Michigan Indoor Radon Test Results. Learn about radon testing in your neighborhood. No matter what your zip code shows, testing is the only way to know what radon levels are present.

Radon test kits may be obtained from many of Michigan’s Local Health Departments. This January, take action and contact your local health department for a radon test kit.

For more information about radon testing and other information including resources for homeowners, builders, realtors, teachers, and healthcare providers, please visit Michigan.gov/Radon, or call EGLE’s Indoor Radon hotline at 800-723-6642 (800-RADONGAS). For more information on lung cancer prevention strategies, please visit Michigan.gov/Cancer.