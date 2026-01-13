Soberlink to Serve as Gold Sponsor for Florida AAML’s Marital & Family Law Review Course

Soberlink will serve as a Gold Sponsor of the Florida AAML Marital & Family Law Review Course, addressing custody, compliance, and accountability in family law.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soberlink is proud to serve as a Gold Sponsor of the Marital & Family Law Review Course , a comprehensive continuing legal education event hosted by the Florida Bar Family Law Section and the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML). The Review Course takes place January 30–31, 2026, at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.One of the largest and most respected CLE programs in the Southeast, the Review Course brings together experienced family law attorneys, judges, and allied professionals to advance understanding of key issues in marital and family law. Attendees engage in in-depth sessions covering topics such as equitable distribution, domestic violence, child support, attorney ethics, and evolving legal practices affecting the family law bar.As a court-admissible alcohol monitoring system used in family law cases nationwide, Soberlink will be in attendance throughout the conference to support education on monitoring best practices. As legal and clinical professionals continue to address complex custody, compliance, and accountability issues, Soberlink works alongside practitioners to promote objective, evidence-based tools that support transparent, child-focused outcomes.The Marital & Family Law Review Course is open to attorneys and legal professionals seeking substantive CLE credits and preparation for board certification in marital and family law. For more information about the event and registration, visit the Review Course page on the Florida AAML website.About SoberlinkSoberlink is a remote alcohol monitoring system used in family law cases nationwide. The system provides identity-verified, documented test results to support accountability, transparency, and informed decision-making in court-involved matters.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.