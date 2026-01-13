Tampa’s Perfectly Bare Laser Medspa Doubles Capacity with 2nd Alma Harmony System for Skin Rejuvenation & Tattoo Removal

The Alma Harmony

MedSpa expands its "Skintastic" program with the market’s most versatile platform for treating Aging, Rosacea, Melasma, and Vascular Lesions on all skin types.

Achieve healthy skin with Tampa’s advanced Alma Harmony laser. We treat aging and redness safely. Book your Skintastic analysis at Perfectly Bare Laser today!” — Joyce Bhutta

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- To meet surging local demand for medical-grade skin aesthetics, Perfectly Bare Laser has announced the acquisition and delivery of its second Alma Harmony system. This expansion cements the MedSpa’s status as a leader in the Tampa Bay aesthetic market, offering reduced wait times for its signature treatments.The Alma Harmony is a comprehensive, FDA-cleared platform approved to treat over 65 distinct skin indications. It is celebrated globally for its safety profile, offering effective treatments for all Fitzpatrick skin types (I-VI), ensuring that patients of diverse skin tones can safely achieve anti-aging and corrective results without the risks associated with older laser technologies."Our investment in a second Alma Harmony allows us to fully actualize our 'Skintastic' skin rejuvenation treatment plan," said Joyce, owner of Perfectly Bare Laser. "By combining this advanced laser technology with our Alma IQ in-depth skin analysis, we can now offer a data-driven, highly available solution for clients struggling with complex skin conditions."Targeting the Most Stubborn Skin ConditionsThe new system powers Perfectly Bare Laser's robust Skin Membership Plan, providing members with consistent access to three best-in-class modalities designed to treat specific FDA-cleared indications:ClearLift (The "Lunchtime Facelift"):Conditions Treated: Fine lines, deep wrinkles, melasma treatment, skin laxity, advanced Tattoo removal and photodamage.FDA & Safety: Utilizing a Q-Switched Nd:YAG laser, ClearLift is safe for all skin types (Fitzpatrick I-VI). It creates controlled dermal wounds to stimulate collagen remodeling without harming the epidermis, requiring zero downtime. It's an excellent device for Tattoo removal treatments.DyeVL (Advanced Fluorescence Technology):Conditions Treated: Vascular lesions (spider veins, broken capillaries), acne treatment , Rosacea, redness, and pigmented lesions (sunspots, age spots, freckles).Technology: This "narrowband" intense pulsed light (IPL) offers the precision of a dye laser with the safety of IP, effectively targeting hemoglobin and melanin to clear the complexion.VascuPen:Conditions Treated: unsightly spider veins and telangiectasia on the face and legs.Technology: A specialized precision tool for treating vascular blemishes that are too fine or difficult to target with standard laser handpieces.The "Skintastic" DifferenceThe treatment protocol at Perfectly Bare Laser begins with the Alma IQ, a diagnostic system that scans beneath the skin's surface to identify hidden sun damage, vascularity, and pigmentation issues. This data allows the medical team, including Dermatology and Wellness Physician Assistant Zahira Rosario, to prescribe a precise combination of ClearLift, DyeVL, and VascuPen sessions. About Perfectly Bare Laser Located in Tampa, Florida, Perfectly Bare Laser is a premier MedSpa dedicated to advanced aesthetic solutions. Specializing in laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and wellness, the clinic is also a certified BioTE Hormone Replacement Therapy provider. Call us at 813-444-3204 to schedule your free consult.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.