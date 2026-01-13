Graphy and Bondent Group Form Strategic Alliance to Target China’s 3 Million-Case Orthodontic Market

Bondent Chairman, Mr. Frank Tian and Graphy CEO, Unseob Sim

Bondent leaders visit Korea to validate SMA workflows and direct printing, moving beyond demos to a concrete execution plan for China market entry.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060), a leading innovator in 3D-printing-based Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) solutions, announced that it has entered a strategic collaboration with Bondent Group, one of China’s largest orthodontic care platforms, paving the way for entry into an orthodontic market that sees more than 3 million new treatment cases annually.[On-Site Validation of SMA Workflows in Korea]From January 8–9, 2026, Bondent’s executive team visited Graphy’s Seoul headquarters and Kyung Hee University Dental Hospital to review the company’s SMA clinical workflows and direct-print manufacturing processes. The visit went beyond a standard product demonstration, serving as a working session to define an executable collaboration framework for China, spanning technology, clinical validation, and production readiness.The delegation included Bondent Group Chairman Frank Tian, CEO Jean Zhu, and Dr. Ivan Lin, orthodontist and Clinical Director of Bondent’s clear aligner brand Dr. Clear. At Kyung Hee University Dental Hospital’s Biocreative Orthodontic Strategy Center—where a dedicated SMA system for Graphy is installed—the visitors observed how SMA is applied clinically and integrated into real-world treatment workflows. They then toured Graphy’s Seoul headquarters to see the full end-to-end process, from digital design to direct printing and post-processing of SMA appliances.[From Technical Review to Joint Go-to-Market Strategy]As a result of this visit, the two companies have elevated their relationship from a technical evaluation phase to the joint development of a go-to-market strategy tailored for China. Graphy plans to leverage its position as the pioneer of 3D-printed Shape Memory Aligners together with Bondent’s extensive clinical footprint and distribution network to accelerate the adoption of SMA-based clear aligners across the Chinese market.[Building a New SMA Brand Category in China]Bondent sees strong growth potential in this segment. At the group level, approximately 75,000–90,000 clear aligner cases are already treated annually, and Bondent intends to gradually scale the supply of SMA-based clear aligners in China starting in the second half of 2026. Rather than replacing its existing aligner brands, Bondent plans to build a new brand category centered on Graphy’s direct-printed SMA, positioning it as a differentiated offering versus conventional thermoformed aligners.[Executive Perspective and Next Milestones]A Graphy spokesperson commented, “China is the world’s second-largest orthodontic market and a strategic priority in terms of both growth speed and total scale. Once our SMA obtains Class II medical device approval in China, which we expect in the first half of this year, we plan to work closely with Bondent to accelerate market expansion in the second half.”The partners are preparing a symbolic joint launch event in China in June 2026, which will mark the official market introduction of Graphy SMA under the new Bondent collaboration. The event is expected to signal the two companies’ long-term partnership and shared vision for the future of China’s clear aligner market.[About Graphy Inc.]Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060, CEO Unseob Sim), is a Seoul-based advanced materials company specializing in 3D-printed shape-memory photopolymer resins for orthodontics and digital dentistry.As the pioneer of Shape Memory Aligners (SMA), Graphy enables body-temperature-activated orthodontic appliances that deliver consistent, biologically optimized forces.By combining scientific rigor, proprietary materials, and strategic global partnerships, Graphy is building a scalable platform for next-generation digital dental manufacturing, serving clinicians, laboratories, and enterprise partners worldwide.Media & Investor RelationsGraphy Inc.Ace Gasan ForeHue, 6F, 225 Gasan Digital 1-ro, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul📧 ckyoon@itgraphy.com | jylee@itgraphy.com

