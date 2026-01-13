Jennifer Hall Joins Paradigm Clinical Research as Chief Financial Officer

Hall brings nearly 30 years of healthcare and life sciences financial leadership and extensive experience scaling global clinical services

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paradigm Clinical Research today announced that Jennifer Hall has joined the company as chief financial officer. She brings nearly 30 years of healthcare and life sciences financial leadership and extensive experience scaling global clinical services, healthcare operations, and technology-enabled businesses.As CFO, she will oversee financial management and strategy to drive profitable growth and continued investment in patient-centered clinical research that advances medicine and improves patient outcomes. In partnership with executive leadership and the board, she will provide leadership support across corporate strategy, IT, human resources and legal matters.A seasoned financial executive, Hall is recognized for building scalable infrastructures, driving strategic growth, and delivering measurable results across healthcare services and healthcare technology organizations. Her collaborative, people-centered leadership has produced high-performing teams, achieved substantial revenue and EBITDA growth, and transformed underperforming operations into market leaders. She also brings deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions, financial planning and analysis, and operational performance improvement.“Jennifer is a thoughtful, experienced leader who aligns financial infrastructure with the needs of patients, sites, and sponsors,” said Kurt Mussina, CEO of Paradigm Clinical Research. “Her expertise in finance strategy, operations, and technology complements our growth, enhancing multisite clinical trial execution and maximizing the impact we deliver to the communities we serve.”Most recently, Hall served as CFO of WellStreet Urgent Care, where she provided strategic, financial, technology and legal leadership for a high-growth, multisite provider that owns, operates, and develops urgent care centers and strategies for large health systems. She developed leadership teams to support rapid expansion and create a scalable, technology-enabled infrastructure that enhanced patient-focused operations. She previously held CFO roles at Nox Health, Revint Solutions (now R1 RCM), and PT Solutions Physical Therapy, as well as senior finance positions with UnitedHealthcare and Akzo Nobel.Hall holds a master’s degree in biomedical engineering and an MBA in finance and accounting from Vanderbilt University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.About Paradigm Clinical ResearchParadigm Clinical Research is a long-standing, multi-location, multispecialty clinical research site business with purpose-built research sites in California, Colorado and Idaho. The company operates wholly owned sites that support Phase I-IV clinical trials and provides sponsors with access to diverse, often underrepresented patient populations and investigators. Paradigm’s mission is to enrich lives by offering opportunities to advance the human condition through participation in brilliantly conducted clinical trials.

