Rohnert Park Man Indicted On Charges Of Manufacturing And Selling Firearms To Gang Members

SAN FRANCISCO – A federal grand jury has indicted Jose Alfredo Perez on charges of unlicensed manufacturing and dealing of firearms as well as firearms trafficking

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.