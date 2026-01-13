Submit Release
AHA podcast: How Mobile Training Is Saving Lives in Rural Iowa 

Tina Eden, R.N., CEO of Virginia Gay Hospital, and Jacinda Bunch, Ph.D., R.N., assistant professor at the Iowa College of Nursing and senior advisor to Simulation in Motion-Iowa, or SIM-IA, dive into how this mobile clinical education program is delivering high-impact simulation training directly to rural hospitals and EMS teams. LISTEN NOW 

