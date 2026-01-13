Lithosphere Advances Cross-Chain Infrastructure Ahead of Upcoming Network Milestones

Cross-chain blockchain infrastructure and ecosystem tooling

Ongoing infrastructure development strengthens interoperability and prepares the network for expanded participation

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lithosphere , an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem focused on interoperability and automation, announced continued progress across its cross-chain infrastructure as it moves toward upcoming network milestones. These advancements reflect ongoing efforts to strengthen the foundational systems that support scalable, multichain application development and ecosystem growth.Recent infrastructure enhancements focus on improving cross-chain communication, network efficiency, and system coordination. By refining these core components ahead of key milestones, Lithosphere aims to ensure a stable and flexible environment for developers building across multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s cross-chain framework is designed to reduce friction while enabling applications and services to interact seamlessly within a unified ecosystem.Lithosphere’s approach to cross-chain infrastructure emphasizes automation and intelligence-driven design. These capabilities allow developers to access shared tools and standards while maintaining compatibility across chains. For ecosystem participants, the improvements support a more consistent experience when interacting with decentralized applications and services operating within the Lithosphere network.“Advancing cross-chain infrastructure is essential to supporting long-term network scalability,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “By strengthening these systems ahead of upcoming milestones, Lithosphere is building a resilient foundation that supports broader adoption and multichain innovation.”As Lithosphere continues to progress along its infrastructure roadmap, the platform remains focused on delivering AI-enhanced solutions that simplify multichain development and support sustainable ecosystem expansion.About LithosphereLithosphere is an AI-driven blockchain platform designed to enable scalable cross-chain applications and decentralized ecosystems. By integrating deep learning technology with decentralized infrastructure, Lithosphere provides automated tools and standards that empower developers, communities, and multichain innovation. The LITHO token supports network operations, governance, and ecosystem participation.

