Tokyo's Waseda Uni. Releases Podcast S2, Ep. 8 "Institutionalized Socialization: How Companies Help Newcomers Belong"

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waseda University released episode eight, “Institutionalized Socialization: How Companies Help Newcomers Belong”, of season two of its English language podcast series “Rigorous Research, Real Impact” on January 13, 2026. All podcast episodes are available for free on Spotify Apple Podcasts , Amazon Music, and YouTube Episode 8: “Institutionalized Socialization: How Companies Help Newcomers Belong”In the final episode of season two PhD student host Peter speaks with Professor Yuhee Jung of the Faculty of Social Sciences to explore how new employees transition from organizational “outsiders” to trusted “insiders.” Drawing on her research in organizational behavior and human resource management, Professor Jung explains how institutionalized socialization practices—such as structured training, mentoring, and continuous support—help build trust, commitment, and long-term success for newcomers. The conversation weaves together theory, real-world implications for Japanese companies navigating changing employment norms, and Professor Jung’s own international career journey, and offers an insider’s perspective of the Transnational and Interdisciplinary Studies in Social Innovation (TAISI) program, one of six English-based undergraduate degree progams at Waseda.About Season 2Season two features eight knowledgeable Waseda researchers casually conversing with Waseda PhD students about their recent, rigorously conducted research in the humanities/social sciences, their thoughts on working in Japan at Waseda, and the merits of the English-based degree programs they are a part of. Short 15-minutes episodes will cover a range of themes that include translanguaging in the Japanese sociolinguistic context, legendary game designer Hideo Kojima, and hybrid peacebuilding. It’s the perfect choice for international listeners considering attending university in Japan, current students contemplating further study in graduate school, and researchers looking to make the move to Japan and work for a university that stresses the importance of interdisciplinary approaches.About Waseda UniversityWaseda University currently offers English-based degree programs at six of its undergraduate schools and 15 of its graduate schools. According to the 2024 Japan Student Service Organization’s report, Waseda welcomes the highest number of international students per year in Japan. Additionally, in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 Waseda placed in the top 100 in the world in the broad subject areas of Arts & Humanities (rank #65) and Social Sciences & Management (rank #99).

