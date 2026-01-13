Department of Homeland Security Launches New Office to Advance Drone and Counter-Drone Technologies

$115 million investment in counter-drone technologies that will be critical in securing America250 and 2026 FIFA is in final stages

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced the launch of a new office dedicated to rapidly procuring and deploying drone and counter-drone technologies, marking a major step forward in restoring American airspace sovereignty – a top priority for the Trump Administration.

Drones are transforming industries nationwide, but they are also increasingly exploited by malicious actors. The new DHS Program Executive Office for Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems will oversee strategic investments in drone and counter-drone technologies that can outpace evolving threats and tactics.

The Program Executive Office has already begun its work and, this week, will finalize a $115 million investment in counter-drone technologies that will be critical in securing America250 and 2026 FIFA World Cup venues, underscoring the historic responsibility of protecting events that commemorate 250 years of American independence and welcome the world for the largest World Cup in history.

“Drones represent the new frontier of American air superiority. Under President Trump, we are entering a new era to defend our air superiority to protect our borders and the interior of the United States,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “With the creation of the DHS Program Executive Office for Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems, President Trump continues his historic legacy in developing American dominance. This will help us continue to secure the border and cripple the cartels, protect our infrastructure, and keep Americans safe as they attend festivities and events during a historic year of America’s 250th birthday and FIFA 2026.”

President Trump has championed the protection of the country from drone threats, initially signing the law in 2018 that gave DHS Components the authority to detect and mitigate drones. Since then, the Department has conducted over 1,500 missions to protect the United States from illicit drone activities. The new Program Executive Office will be taking the threat of hostile drones head-on and innovating ways drones can keep us safe from other threats on the ground, equipping the Department with the technology and expertise we need to keep us Americans safe.

With support from President Trump, the Department is now making unprecedented investments to secure American airspace. Other key Department initiatives include:

Industry Engagement: DHS recently requested proposals from the counter-drone industry for a new $1.5 billion contract vehicle, enabling Components such as Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to quickly and strategically acquire advanced technologies needed to protect their officers and U.S. citizens.

Expanded Authorities: In December, DHS authorities were broadened, authorizing all Department Components, state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement partners, and correctional agencies to fully combat drone threats.

In December, DHS authorities were broadened, authorizing all Department Components, state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement partners, and correctional agencies to fully combat drone threats. Rapid Grant Deployment: Last month, FEMA completed the fastest non-disaster grant award in the history of the Department, awarding $250 million in grants for counter-drone capabilities to the 11 states hosting FIFA World Cup 2026 matches and the National Capital Region.

The Program Executive Office can be reached at drones@dhs.gov.

