As Americans Enjoyed Their Weekend, ICE Law Enforcement Risked Their Lives to Arrest the Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Alien Murderers, Rapists, Pedophiles, and Gang Members

ICE law enforcement is facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them, 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks, and an 8000% increase in death threats

WASHINGTON — Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens across the country convicted of horrific crimes including murder, indecent liberties with a child, and voluntary manslaughter.

“Even while facing a 1,300% increase in assaults, 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them, ICE continues to risk their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens who have terrorized American families,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “While Americans enjoyed their weekends, ICE law enforcement arrested murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and gang members from across the country. We will not let agitators slow us down from making America safe again and getting these heinous criminals out of our country.”

Arrests over the weekend include:

Nelson Ayala-Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for murder in Harris County, Texas.

Alfredo Murillo-Fernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for four counts of indecent liberties with a child in Union County, North Carolina.

Diego Cardona, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala and 18th street gang member, convicted for voluntary manslaughter in Los Angeles, California.

Oscar Miguel Argueta-Del Cid, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for sex abuse of a minor household/family in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Ai Sommay, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted for lewd act upon a child in San Diego, California.

Jorge Luis Archaga-Ordonez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for online solicitation of a minor in Conroe, Texas.

Darwin Adalberto Damas-Maradiaga, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for assault with a deadly weapon in Corpus Cristi, Texas.

Rony Gudiel Rodriguez-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for assault causing bodily injury in Houston, Texas.

Hedayatullah Khogyani, a criminal illegal alien from Afghanistan, convicted for assault causing great bodily injury and mayhem in Orange County, California.

Sergio Gregorio Lopez-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for burglary in Bonita Springs, Florida.

Oscar Fabian Carmen-Conda, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for aggravated assault in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jerson David Flores-Casares, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for robbery in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

Daniela Beltran-Rojas, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for identity theft in Temecula, California.

Hector Castillo-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for bringing in and harboring certain aliens in Laredo, Texas.

Dandy Mejia-Guzman, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession of methamphetamine for resale in Monroe County, Tennessee.

# # #