Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,628 in the last 365 days.

As Americans Enjoyed Their Weekend, ICE Law Enforcement Risked Their Lives to Arrest the Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Alien Murderers, Rapists, Pedophiles, and Gang Members

ICE law enforcement is facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them, 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks, and an 8000% increase in death threats

WASHINGTON — Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens across the country convicted of horrific crimes including murderindecent liberties with a child, and voluntary manslaughter.

“Even while facing a 1,300% increase in assaults, 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them, ICE continues to risk their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens who have terrorized American families,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “While Americans enjoyed their weekends, ICE law enforcement arrested murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and gang members from across the country. We will not let agitators slow us down from making America safe again and getting these heinous criminals out of our country.”

Arrests over the weekend include:

WOTW1

Nelson Ayala-Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for murder in Harris County, Texas.

WOTW2

Alfredo Murillo-Fernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for four counts of indecent liberties with a child in Union County, North Carolina.  

WOTW3

Diego Cardona, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala and 18th street gang member, convicted for voluntary manslaughter in Los Angeles, California.

WOTW4

Oscar Miguel Argueta-Del Cid, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for sex abuse of a minor household/family in Montgomery County, Maryland.

WOTW5

Ai Sommay, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted for lewd act upon a child in San Diego, California.

WOTW6

Jorge Luis Archaga-Ordonez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for online solicitation of a minor in Conroe, Texas.

WOTW7

Darwin Adalberto Damas-Maradiaga, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for assault with a deadly weapon in Corpus Cristi, Texas.

WOTW8

Rony Gudiel Rodriguez-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for assault causing bodily injury in Houston, Texas.

WOTW9

Hedayatullah Khogyani, a criminal illegal alien from Afghanistan, convicted for assault causing great bodily injury and mayhem in Orange County, California.  

WOTW10

Sergio Gregorio Lopez-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for burglary in Bonita Springs, Florida.

WOTW11

Oscar Fabian Carmen-Conda, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for aggravated assault in Salt Lake City, Utah.

WOTW12

Jerson David Flores-Casares, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for robbery in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

WOTW13

Daniela Beltran-Rojas, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for identity theft in Temecula, California.

WOTW14

Hector Castillo-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for bringing in and harboring certain aliens in Laredo, Texas.

WOTW15

Dandy Mejia-Guzman, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession of methamphetamine for resale in Monroe County, Tennessee.

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

As Americans Enjoyed Their Weekend, ICE Law Enforcement Risked Their Lives to Arrest the Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Alien Murderers, Rapists, Pedophiles, and Gang Members

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.