New Year, New Dirtbags: DHS Adds 5,000 MORE Criminal Illegal Aliens to WOW.DHS.GOV, Delivering Even More Transparency

The 20,000 criminal illegal aliens listed are but a fraction of those removed from American communities under the Trump Administration

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced another 5,000 criminal illegal aliens have been added to the “Worst of the Worst” website (wow.dhs.gov). The webpage now contains 20,000 criminal aliens that represent just some of the criminal illegal aliens DHS has removed from American communities.

The webpage makes it easy for users to search based on location, crime, country of origin, and other filters to see some of the criminal illegal aliens that have been arrested and removed from their communities thanks to President Donald Trump and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s leadership. Criminal histories of those listed includes gang membership, terrorism, homicide, rape, kidnapping, robbery, and assault. This webpage will continue to be updated at regular intervals.

“Since its launch, the Worst of the Worst website has given Americans greater transparency into who the wicked and dangerous criminal illegal aliens DHS law enforcement has removed from their communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “To the open-borders and anti-ICE activists, would you like to have these murderers, rapists, gang members, pedophiles, and terrorists living next door? This update is just a fraction of who we have arrested—and who we will continue to lock up—under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem.”

Some of the latest examples, as seen on the website, include:

Abdirashid Ibrahim, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, convicted of homicide, domestic violence, possession of weapon, and burglary in Nashville, Tennessee.

Zakariya Abdi, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, previously convicted of homicide and larceny in Bayport, Minnesota.

Ever Rodriguez-Mendoza, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and known MS-13 gang member, previously convicted of assault, aggravated assault of a police officer, and robbery in Malvern, Arkansas.

Yohenry Josue Betancourt Brito, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and known Tren de Aragua gang member, previously convicted of assault and larceny in New York City.

Carlos Merlos Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and Inland Empire 13 gang member, previously convicted of rape, impersonation, and illegal re-entry in Richland, Washington.

Nelson Ricardo Suarez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, previously convicted of sex offense against a child, assault, battery, and forced entry in Miramar, Florida.

Ghinh Nguyen, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, previously convicted of rape with weapon, sexual assault, aggravated assault, kidnapping, firing weapon, intimidation, and possession of a weapon in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Juan Perez-Barahona, an illegal alien from Honduras, previously convicted of molestation of a child, sexual assault, and neglect of a child in Brooklyn, Connecticut.

Julio Lara-Avila, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, previously convicted of assault, battery, terroristic state offenses, cruelty toward a child, and false imprisonment in Pollock, Louisiana.

# # #